Lakers vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The L.A. Lakers remain in San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Lakers cover the 7.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Spurs betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 15-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-14 ATS this season.

The San Antonio Spurs are 3-20 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-14 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Spurs Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Los Angeles Lakers (-7.5) at 534 San Antonio Spurs (+7.5); o/u 233.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 15, 2023

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: ESPN

Lakers vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers guards Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) and Gabe Vincent (knee) will both miss Friday’s road clash with the Spurs. Vincent should be back sometime later this month.

Lakers superstar forward LeBron James missed the team’s last game against San Antonio with a calf contusion. That contest was the second night of a back-to-back so his absence might have been mainly due to rest purposes. He’s officially listed as questionable for Friday’s game. James leads the Lakers in scoring with 25.3 points per game on 55.1% shooting from the field this season.

Lakers forwards Anthony Davis (hip/groin) and Taurean Prince (knee) are both questionable for Friday’s game. Los Angeles power forward Jarred Vanderbilt is probable to play on Friday after dealing with lower back spasms recently.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama was terrific in his team’s narrow 122-119 home loss to the Lakers on Wednesday night. In that game, the French rookie had 30 points, 13 rebounds, 6 blocked shots, 3 steals, and 2 assists. He shot 11 of 21 from the field and 4 of 5 from deep, but it wasn’t enough.

San Antonio small forward Keldon Johnson was also solid in his team’s loss on Wednesday. The fourth-year man out of Kentucky had 28 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 made three-pointers to help his club stay in the game before they ultimately fell to Los Angeles.

Lakers vs. Spurs NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-4 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Los Angeles is 8-11 ATS in conference games this year.

The Lakers are 9-11 in non-division games this season.

The Lakers are 46-55 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2021 season.

Lakers vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

These two teams just played each other on Wednesday night in San Antonio. The Lakers won that contest 122-119 without the help of LeBron James who sat out with a calf injury. The rematch on Friday night bodes well for the Spurs. In the two instances where the Spurs have played a team twice in a row this year, San Antonio has fared better in the second contest both times.

The Spurs beat Phoenix by 1 on the road at on October 31, then beat them by 11 points two days later. San Antonio lost by 25 to the Clippers on November 20th, but only lost to them by 7 points two days later. I’m not sure if the Spurs will earn a better result against the Lakers on Friday compared to Wednesday’s 3-point loss, but to cover the spread, they won’t necessarily have to. I’m riding with the Spurs at home on Friday night.

Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction: SAN ANTONIO SPURS +7.5