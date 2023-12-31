Lakers vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The L.A. Lakers head to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Sunday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Lakers cover the 5.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Pelicans betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 17-16 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-18 ATS this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 18-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-14-1 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Matchup & Betting Odds

583 Los Angeles Lakers (+5.5) at 584 New Orleans Pelicans (-5.5); o/u 229.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Lakers vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell left his club’s last game with a tailbone contusion on Saturday night. His status is up in the air for Sunday’s road tilt with New Orleans. Russell is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 assists per game in 28 starts for Los Angeles this season.

Los Angeles point guard Gabe Vincent will remain out of the lineup on Sunday. He recently had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and could be back around Valentine’s Day. Vincent is averaging 5.4 points and 3.0 assists per contest in 25.4 minutes per game this year.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans shooting guard Trey Murphy III is questionable to play on Sunday night due to left knee soreness. Murphy is averaging 14.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 27.0 minutes per contest thus far in 2023.

New Orleans forward Matt Ryan won’t play against L.A. on Sunday as he recovers from surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. Ryan is looking at the end of January or middle of February for a possible return. The Chattanooga alum is averaging 9.3 points per contest in 22.9 minutes per game on the campaign.

Lakers vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 1-5 ATS playing on no rest this season.

Los Angeles is 3-6 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

New Orleans is 10-7 ATS as the home team this year.

New Orleans is 5-4 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Lakers vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

The Lakers are playing this game against the Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back. Los Angeles lost a hard-fought game 108-106 at Minnesota on Saturday night and will be forced to tip off in New Orleans less than 24 hours later. For a team whose best player just turned 39 years old, that’s not exactly ideal.

The Pelicans last played on Thursday, when they toppled the Jazz at home 112-105. New Orleans has been solid against the West as they are 12-11-1 ATS against conference foes this season. The Pelicans are also 13-10 ATS against non-division opponents this year, a figure that ranks fifth in the league in 2023. And last but not least, New Orleans has excelled at keeping the momentum rolling as they are 9-8 ATS after a win this season. For all of the above reasons, I like the Pelicans to win and cover at home on Sunday night.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS -5.5