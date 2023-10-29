Lakers vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Sacramento to face the Kings on Sunday night at 9:00 PM ET. Can the Lakers cover the 2.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Lakers vs. Kings betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Los Angeles Lakers went 43-39 straight up in the regular season last year. They went 50-48-1 ATS last season.

The Sacramento Kings went 48-34 straight up in the regular season last year. They went 49-39-1 ATS last season.

Lakers vs. Kings Matchup & Betting Odds

577 Los Angeles Lakers (+2.5) at 578 Sacramento Kings (-2.5); o/u 234

9:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Lakers vs. Kings Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers small forward Cam Reddish is probable for Sunday night’s game against the Kings with a foot injury. Reddish is averaging 5.5 points per game in 14.5 minutes per contest for the Lakers this season.

Los Angeles will be without small forward Jarred Vanderbilt on Sunday as he works his way back from a heel injury. Vanderbilt averaged 7.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest in 26 games for the Lakers last year.

Lakers rookie point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has missed the team’s first two games with a left patella contusion, and he’s listed as questionable for their road clash with the Kings on Sunday.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings power forward Trey Lyles will miss his club’s game against the Lakers on Sunday with a calf injury. Lyles averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest in 74 games for the Kings last year.

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox was the team’s high scorer in their 122-114 home loss to the Warriors on Friday night. In that game, Fox scored 39 points on 14 of 28 shooting from the field. He made 5 of 9 three-point attempts, dished out 4 assists, snagged 4 rebounds, and swiped 2 steals in the losing effort. Fox is averaging a career-high 28.5 points per game through two contests this season.

Lakers vs. Kings NBA Betting Trends

The over is 99-84 in the Lakers games since 2021. That ranks third in the league in that span.

Sacramento is 50-40-1 ATS since the beginning of last season. That’s the 6th-best mark in the league in that span.

The Lakers are 18-22-1 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of last season.

Sacramento is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Lakers vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

I like this spot for the Kings. Sacramento is an NBA-best 23-14 ATS after a loss since the beginning of last season. Sacramento’s young core of point guard De’Aaron Fox and power forward Domantas Sabonis grew to the point that the Kings got the third seed in the Western Conference last season and took the defending champion Golden State Warriors to seven games. These Kings under head coach Mike Brown are a far cry from the bottom feeders of years past.

The Lakers have only been playing LeBron James 32 minutes per game thus far in 2023, and it looks like they’re going to conserve the energy of their 38-year-old best player. Los Angeles also seems to understand that they don’t need to win 50 regular season games to make or win the NBA Finals. The Lakers went 43-39 in the regular season last year but beat the Grizzlies and Warriors to make it to the Western Conference Finals. LeBron James and the Lakers have their priorities, and the regular season seemingly falls low on their list. I like the Kings to win by three points or more at home on Sunday.

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS -2.5