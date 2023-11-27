Lakers vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Monday night at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Lakers cover the 5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Lakers vs. 76ers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 10-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-10 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 11-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-5 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Los Angeles Lakers (+5) at 532 Philadelphia 76ers (-5); o/u 231.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 27, 2023

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NBA TV

Lakers vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers small forwards LeBron James (calf) and Cam Reddish (groin) are both questionable to play in Monday’s road clash with the 76ers. Reddish has missed the team’s past two games with his injury while James has played 36 minutes per game in his team’s last two contests.

Los Angeles power forward Anthony Davis is probable to play in Monday’s game as he’s been dealing with spasms in his left adductor and hip. Davis is averaging 22.1 points and 12.1 rebounds per game for the Lakers this season.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

76ers small forward Danuel House Jr. is questionable to play in Monday’s game against the Lakers with a left quad contusion. House missed the team’s last game with said injury. He’s averaging 3.8 points per game in 12.7 minutes per contest for Philly this year.

Philadelphia guard Jaden Springer is questionable for Monday’s game due to an illness. Springer missed the team’s last contest due to the stated illness. He is averaging 3.2 points per game in 11.5 minutes per contest in 2023.

Lakers vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Philadelphia is 5-2 ATS as a home favorite this season.

The 76ers are 7-3 ATS after a win this season.

The Lakers are 3-6 ATS after a win this season.

The over is 10-6 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

Lakers vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

The 76ers have owned the Lakers of late. Philadelphia is 9-1 straight up against Los Angeles in their last 10 games and 7-3 ATS in that same span. The Sixers have been great against the number all season. Philadelphia is 11-5 ATS this year, which is the fifth-best mark in the league. Since the start of last season, the 76ers are 64-43-2 ATS, which is the second-best figure in the league in that span.

What’s more, Philly is 27-17-1 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of last year and 36-23-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest in that same time frame. Philly center Joel Embiid is leading the league in scoring with 32.1 points per game, and he should prove to be a worthy foil to L.A.’s Anthony Davis on Monday. I’m laying the points with the Sixers at home.

Lakers vs. 76ers Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -5