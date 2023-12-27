Knicks vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New York Knicks head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Thunder cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The New York Knicks are 17-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-12-2 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 19-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 19-8-1 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

525 New York Knicks (+2.5) at 526 Oklahoma City Thunder (-2.5); o/u 239.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Knicks vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss the rest of the campaign with a left ankle injury that required surgery. Robinson was averaging 6.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in 21 starts for New York this season.

New York center Jericho Sims won’t play at Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Texas alum will miss 1-2 weeks with a right ankle sprain. He was averaging 7.4 minutes per game for the Knicks this year. With the Knicks being down Robinson and Sims, Isaiah Hartenstein has been starting at center and Taj Gibson has been backing him up.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was masterful in his team’s decisive 129-106 home win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday night. In that game, SGA racked up 34 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists, leading the team in all three statistical categories. Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the NBA in scoring with 30.8 points per game this year.

OKC guard Luguentz Dort was also instrumental in his team’s victory on Tuesday. The Arizona State alum had 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals while shooting a blistering 5 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Knicks vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

New York is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.

New York is 6-10 ATS after a win this season.

Oklahoma City is 11-5 ATS at home this season.

Oklahoma City is 12-5 ATS as a favorite this season.

Knicks vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

The Thunder are playing Wednesday’s game on the second night of a home back-to-back. The Thunder have actually been terrific in those spots this year. Oklahoma City is a league-best 2-0 ATS when playing on no rest this season. The Thunder are also 4-0 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage this season. That’s the best mark in the league.

Oklahoma City is also 9-3 ATS as a home favorite this season and an NBA-best 6-1 ATS in non-conference games in 2023. The Knicks are 4-5 ATS in non-conference games this season and only 4-6-1 ATS as road underdogs this year. For all of the above reasons, I like the Thunder to win and cover the number at home on Wednesday night.

Knicks vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -2.5