Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New York Knicks head to Indy to face the Pacers on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Pacers cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Pacers betting prediction.

The New York Knicks are 17-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-14-2 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers are 16-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-15 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

571 New York Knicks (+3.5) at 572 Indiana Pacers (-3.5); o/u 245.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Knicks vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks centers Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims will both sit out Saturday’s game against the Pacers with ankle injuries. Robinson is out for the season and Sims is aiming to return by early January.

New York center Isaiah Hartenstein and power forward Taj Gibson have been logging more minutes with Robinson and Sims out of the lineup. Knicks forward Josh Hart has been seeing some increased run as well. Hartenstein is averaging 6.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while Hart is posting 7.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers small forward Bruce Brown won’t play on Saturday night. He’s out with a bone bruise in his right knee. Brown is averaging 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 27 starts for Indiana this season.

Indiana small forward Isaiah Jackson is questionable with a hairline fracture in his right finger for Saturday’s clash with New York. Jackson is averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season in 14.3 minutes per contest. In Brown and Jackson’s absence, Jalen Smith and Aaron Nesmith are the top candidates to see some more floor time on Saturday night.

Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

New York is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Indiana.

New York is 9-3-1 ATS after a loss this season. That’s the second-best mark in the league.

The Knicks are 38-26-2 ATS as the road team since the start of last season. That’s the third-best record in the league in that span.

The Knicks are 13-11-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of last season.

Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

New York has lost their last two games on the road to Orlando and Oklahoma City, but they get a trip to Indiana to attempt to salvage a win from this three-game road trip. The Pacers are the second-worst scoring defense in the league as they are allowing 124.8 points per game this season. Indiana is also 27th in defensive efficiency this year. What’s more, the Pacers are only 3-4 ATS with the rest advantage and 5-6 ATS as home favorites this year. The Knicks are 11-8-2 ATS in conference games this season, and I like them to improve that record on Saturday night. I’m on the Knicks and the points on the road in this one.

Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS +3.5