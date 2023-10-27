Knicks vs. Hawks NBA Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

The New York Knicks head to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Hawks cover the 2-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Knicks vs. Hawks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The New York Knicks went 47-35 in the regular season last year. They went 50-39-4 ATS last season.

The Atlanta Hawks went 41-41 in the regular season last year. They went 39-49-1 ATS last season.

Knicks vs. Hawks Matchup & Betting Odds

539 New York Knicks (+2) at 540 Atlanta Hawks (-2); O/U 229.5

7:30 PM ET, Friday, October 27, 2023

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Knicks vs. Hawks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks +2 in this contest. Note that these numbers are subject to change, so be sure to check the link to receive the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley was masterful off the bench in his team’s 108-104 home loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night. In that contest, Quickley scored 24 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field. He also sank 5 of 7 three-pointers, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists.

New York power forward Julius Randle was solid if a bit inefficient on Wednesday. Against Boston, Randle scored 14 points, recorded 11 rebounds, and had 7 assists. He only shot 5 of 22 from the field but did make 3 of 8 three-point tries and failed to record a turnover.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Hawks point guard Trae Young led the way for Atlanta in their 116-110 loss in Charlotte on Wednesday. In that game, Young poured in 23 points and had 9 assists. He only shot 4 of 19 from the floor but did make up for it by sinking 14 of 15 free throw attempts. Young should bounce back at home on Friday.

The surprise star for Atlanta on Wednesday was third-year small forward Jalen Johnson. The Duke alum had 21 points and 7 rebounds while playing 29 minutes off the bench. The most encouraging thing about his performance was his efficiency: Johnson shot 9 of 13 from the field and recorded a plus-minus of +8 in his team’s road defeat.

Knicks vs. Hawks NBA Betting Trends

New York is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in New York’s last 10 games.

Atlanta is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The over is 51-39 in Atlanta’s last 90 games.

Knicks vs. Hawks NBA Prediction

Atlanta looked bad during stretches of their loss to Charlotte on Wednesday. The Hawks allowed the Hornets to shoot 50% from the field and got outrebounded by Charlotte 51-42. Atlanta’s backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined to shoot 7 of 33 from the field for 34 points. Not exactly what you want from two of your highest-paid players.

New York’s calling card was defense last season as they ranked 7th in opponent points per game last year. It appears the Knicks will be able to defend well again this year as they held the Boston Celtics to 108 points and 30.8% shooting on three-pointers in their narrow 108-104 loss. I like New York stars Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson to have bounceback games this weekend. New York’s dynamic duo could definitely outplay the tandem of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray on Friday. I’m taking the Knicks and the points on the road.

Knicks vs. Hawks NBA Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS +2