Knicks at Bucks Prediction: Can the Bucks stay hot ATS?

MILWAUKEE — The Knicks head to Milwaukee for a key Eastern Conference showdown with the Bucks — a clash that could affect seeding in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Our Knicks vs Bucks prediction weighs whether New York’s interior size and transition defense will hold up against Milwaukee’s front-court athleticism and home-court energy.

The New York Knicks are 2-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-1 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-0 ATS this season.

Knicks vs Bucks Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Knicks ~-112 / Bucks ~-104

Knicks ~-112 / Bucks ~-104 Spread: Knicks -1.5 (-106) / Bucks +1.5 (-113)

Knicks -1.5 (-106) / Bucks +1.5 (-113) Total: 230.5 (Over -110 /Under -110)

230.5 (Over -110 /Under -110) Start Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI TV: NBC/Peacock

Knicks vs Bucks Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Milwaukee (16th in pace) will try to push pace and attack off the glass, while New York (26th in pace) prefers to slow the game and attack inside with size.

Milwaukee (16th in pace) will try to push pace and attack off the glass, while New York (26th in pace) prefers to slow the game and attack inside with size. On-Ball Creation: Expect Knicks guard Jalen Brunson to have plenty of touches initiating offense, but expect diversified creation from Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns. For the Bucks, anticipate a lot of on-ball creation involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and a guard (or wing) combo, with an eye toward creating downhill opportunities and scoring chances in the lane.

Expect Knicks guard Jalen Brunson to have plenty of touches initiating offense, but expect diversified creation from Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns. For the Bucks, anticipate a lot of on-ball creation involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and a guard (or wing) combo, with an eye toward creating downhill opportunities and scoring chances in the lane. Interior & Glass: New York holds a clear edge in rebounding this season with a 55% rebound rate, compared to Milwaukee’s 47.9% rebound rate. But the Bucks’ athletic front-court should be competitive on the glass — especially at home.

New York holds a clear edge in rebounding this season with a 55% rebound rate, compared to Milwaukee’s 47.9% rebound rate. But the Bucks’ athletic front-court should be competitive on the glass — especially at home. Injury/Status: Knicks missing center Mitchell Robinson (ankle). New York forwards Karl-Anthony Towns (quad) and Guerschon Yabusele (knee), and guard Miles McBride (personal) are all questionable. Bucks will be without guard Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) and have Cole Anthony (illness) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) both listed as questionable.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Milwaukee is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 home games.

New York is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

52% of the public bets are on the Knicks.

When it comes to the total of 230.5, sharp money is on the under. 83% of the public bets are on the over, but only 17% of the money is on the over, indicating that sharps have favored the under on the total.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

This if the first of three matchups between these two teams this year. Both clubs made the playoffs last season, and playoff seeding could come down to who wins best-of-3 the season series between the Knicks and the Bucks.

Totals note: This matchup has gone over recently 5 out of the last 7 times these two teams have played, but the Bucks’ injury concerns and New York’s slower tempo could tilt this one toward a tighter total around the 220-221 mark.

Knicks vs Bucks Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Bucks +1.5 (-113). Our Knicks vs Bucks prediction leans on Milwaukee’s star power with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team’s considerable homecourt advantage, and their stellar 3-0 mark ATS this season.

