Kings vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Sacramento Kings travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Kings cover the 4-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Kings vs. Timberwolves betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Sacramento Kings are 8-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-6 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 11-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-6 ATS this season.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Sacramento Kings (+4) at 566 Minnesota Timberwolves (-4); o/u 230.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 24, 2023

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Kings vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 95% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings small forward Keegan Murray won’t suit up against the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Friday night as he deals with a back injury. Murray is third on the team in scoring with 13.2 points per game and third on the team in rebounding with 6.2 boards per game.

Sacramento guard Keon Ellis will miss Friday’s game with a right ankle sprain. Ellis is averaging 3.4 points per game in 12.1 minutes per contest for the Kings this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves small forward Jaden McDaniels will miss Friday’s game and likely several more contests after that as he works his way back from a right ankle sprain. McDaniels is averaging 9.5 points per game in 11 starts for Minnesota this season.

Minnesota’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker was the team’s unsung hero in their 112-99 home win over Philadelphia on Wednesday night. In that game, Alexander-Walker recorded 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, 1 made three-pointer and a team-best plus-minus of +22. Nickeil Alexander-Walker made the most of his 29 minutes on Wednesday and should see some increased run on Friday as a result.

Kings vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento is an NBA-best 34-19 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Sacramento is 24-18 ATS after a loss. That’s the third-best mark in the league during that span.

The Kings are 29-19-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the beginning of last season. That’s the third-best mark in the league over that stretch.

Sacramento is 38-22-1 ATS when playing a game on 1 day of rest. That’s the second-best figure in the league.

Kings vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

This seems like an easy pick. The Timberwolves are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They’ve won 10 of their last 11 games. The spread is only Minnesota -4. Easy money right? The public thinks so, but I’m not so sure.

Sacramento has several statistics in its favor in addition to the four I listed above. The Kings are 41-30-1 ATS in conference games since the start of last season, which is the fourth-best record in the league. What’s more, Sacramento is 18-8 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season, which is the second-best mark in the league. I believe in the Kings’ ability to win away from home and defy expectations, which is why I’m backing Sacramento and the points on the road in Minnesota on Friday night.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS +4