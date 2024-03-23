Kings vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Sacramento Kings travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Kings cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Kings vs. Magic betting prediction.

The Sacramento Kings are 40-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 34-34-1 ATS this season.

The Orlando Magic are 42-28 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 47-23 ATS this season.

Kings vs. Magic Matchup & Betting Odds

559 Sacramento Kings (+3.5) at 560 Orlando Magic (-3.5); o/u 216.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Kings vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings forward Sasha Vezenkov has been out of the lineup with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain, but he’s officially listed as questionable to play at the Magic on Saturday night. Vezenkov is averaging 5.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game across 12.6 minutes per contest this year.

Sacramento shooting guard Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and power forward Trey Lyles (knee) will both sit out Wednesday’s road tilt with Orlando. The bigger loss of the two is Huerter who is averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game across 59 starts for the Kings this year.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Magic shooting guard Gary Harris is officially listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s game against the Kings. He’s nursing a right plantar fascia strain. Harris is logging 7.1 points per game in 23.0 minutes per contest for Orlando in 2024.

Orlando power forward Paolo Banchero recorded a triple-double in his club’s 121-106 home win over New Orleans on Thursday night. In that game, the Duke alum registered 20 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 made three-pointers, and a steal. Banchero was named an All-Star this season and leads the Magic in scoring with 22.6 points per game on the campaign.

Kings vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento is 12-13 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Sacramento is 13-15 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Orlando is 16-7 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Orlando is 29-6 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Kings vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Orlando has been really hot of late. The Magic have won 5 games in a row straight up, and they are 13-3 straight up in their last 16 games. What’s more, Orlando is 8-2 straight up and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games. The Magic have been terrific against the number in a variety of different scenarios this season. Orlando is an NBA-best 16-3 ATS as a home favorite and they are 28-13 ATS after a win this season, which is also the top mark in the league.

Sacramento hasn’t won three straight games since the end of February, and Saturday will mark the team’s third Eastern Conference road game in four nights. I like this spot for the Magic and believe that they’ll win and cover at home in Orlando on Saturday night.

Kings vs. Magic Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC -3.5