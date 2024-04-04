Kings vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Sacramento Kings head to MSG to face the Knicks on Thursday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Kings cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Kings vs. Knicks betting prediction.

The Sacramento Kings are 44-31 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 38-36-1 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks are 44-31 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 39-33-3 ATS this season.

Kings vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

523 Sacramento Kings (+3.5) at 524 New York Knicks (-3.5); o/u 215.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT

Kings vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter will miss the rest of the season with a torn left labrum. He should be back in time for next season. Huerter finishes the 2024 regular season averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Sacramento shooting guard Malik Monk won’t play on Thursday against New York due to a sprained right MCL. He will likely be out of action for 4-6 weeks. Monk was a key scorer off the bench for the Kings this season as he was putting up 15.4 points per game in 26.0 minutes per contest before getting hurt. In his stead, Kings guard Keon Ellis will likely get more minutes.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks forwards Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) will both miss Thursday’s home date with the Kings. Randle is averaging 24.0 points per game while Anunoby is recording 14.9 points per game this season.

New York center Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and small forward Josh Hart (wrist) are both listed as questionable to play against Sacramento on Thursday night. Robinson is averaging 6.0 points and a team-high 9.6 rebounds per game, and Hart is averaging 8.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season.

Kings vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento is 22-14-1 ATS as the road team this season.

Sacramento is 15-9 ATS as an underdog this season.

New York is 13-15-1 ATS in non-conference games this season.

The under is 44-31 in New York’s games this season. That’s the third-highest under percentage in the league.

Kings vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

The Kings have won their last two games by an average of 17.5 points per game. The Knicks have lost their last three games by an average of 5 points per game. The injuries are really starting to pile up for New York, while Sacramento seems to have the depth to weather their lesser injury issues.

It’s worth noting that the Kings are 13-7 ATS as a road underdog this season. That’s the second-best mark in the league. I think Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, and the rest of the Kings do enough to cover this game on the road. I’m taking Sacramento and the points in MSG on Thursday night.

Kings vs. Knicks Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS +3.5