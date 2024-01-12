Kings vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Sacramento Kings head to Philly to face the 76ers on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the 76ers cover the 1-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Kings vs. 76ers betting prediction.

The Sacramento Kings are 23-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-17 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 23-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 23-13 ATS this season.

Kings vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

501 Sacramento Kings (+1) at 502 Philadelphia 76ers (-1); o/u 241.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, January 12, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Kings vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter left the team’s last game with an ankle injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Friday night’s game against the 76ers. Huerter is putting up 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 31 starts for Sacramento this season.

If Huerter is unavailable, Sacramento could turn to a combination of Malik Monk, Chris Duarte, and Keon Ellis to take his minutes. Of those three, Monk is the most interesting as he’s averaging 15.0 points and 5.4 assists per game in 25.6 minutes per contest off the bench this year.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Sixers center Joel Embiid has missed the club’s past two contests due to swelling in his left knee. He’ll sit out Friday’s home date with the Kings as well. Embiid is having a monster season as he’s posting 34.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in 27 starts in 2023.

Philadelphia power forward Robert Covington will also be unavailable Friday as he deals with right knee effusion. Covington is averaging 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest in 16.1 minutes per game this season.

Kings vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 13-6 ATS as the home team this season.

Philadelphia is 6-3 ATS in non-conference games this season.

The 76ers are 15-8 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

The over is 22-14 in the Sixers’ games this season. That’s the fifth-highest over-percentage in the league.

The over is 18-17-2 in Sacramento’s games this season.

Kings vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

Sacramento is currently in the middle of an East Coast road trip. The Kings toppled the Pistons on Tuesday night 131-110, then easily dispatched the Hornets on Wednesday night, 123-98. It’s fair to say that this game won’t be nearly as easy as those two were. Sacramento is 21st in opponent points per game and 18th in defensive efficiency this season. Even against a Sixers team without Joel Embiid, that has to matter.

Philadelphia will be playing their third consecutive game without Joel Embiid on Friday night. They are 0-2 straight up and 0-2 ATS in those games. But this game figures to be different. Philadelphia played better in their second game without Embiid than they did in the first, and they might be slowly getting used to playing without him. The Sixers still have scorers Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris available and De’Anthony Melton and Kelly Oubre Jr. are both averaging 12+ points per game as well. In a contrarian play, I like the Sixers to win this contest at home without Joel Embiid on Friday night.

Kings vs. 76ers Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -1