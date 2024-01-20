Jazz vs. Rockets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Utah Jazz head to Houston to face the Rockets on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Rockets cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Jazz vs. Rockets betting prediction.

The Utah Jazz are 22-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 25-17-1 ATS this season.

The Houston Rockets are 19-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-18-2 ATS this season.

Jazz vs. Rockets Matchup & Betting Odds

557 Utah Jazz (+2.5) at 558 Houston Rockets (-2.5); o/u 235.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Jazz vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Jazz when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Utah Jazz Daily Fantasy Spin

Jazz point guard Collin Sexton was terrific in his team’s 134-129 home loss to the Thunder on Thursday night. In that game, the Alabama product racked up 31 points and 7 assists. He shot well on the night as he converted 10 of 19 shots from the floor, 4 of 7 from deep, and 7 of 10 from the charity stripe. Sexton is third on the team in scoring with 17.2 points per game this year.

Utah power forward Lauri Markkanen was also solid in his team’s game on Thursday night. The Arizona alum recorded 26 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal. He made 7 of 13 shot attempts from the field, 2 of 4 from long range, and 10 of 11 from the free throw line in the loss.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Rockets forward Tari Eason won’t play against the Jazz on Saturday. He’s dealing with lower left leg soreness. Eason has logged 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 21.8 minutes per contest off the bench this season.

Houston small forward Reggie Bullock Jr. is questionable to play with lower back pain on Saturday. That ailment kept him out of the team’s last game and has his status up in the air this weekend. Bullock is averaging 2.3 points per contest in 9.3 minutes per game this season.

Jazz vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

Utah is 8-11-1 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Utah is 4-5-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Houston is 4-3 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Houston is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Utah.

Jazz vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

Utah has the fourth-best record against the spread overall this season at 25-17-1. That number is skewed because of how well the Jazz play in the altitude at home. Utah is 16-5 ATS at home this season, which is tied for the best mark in the league. The Jazz are just 9-12-1 ATS on the road this season, which ranks in the bottom third of the NBA. This game will be in Houston on Saturday night.

The Rockets are one of the better teams in the NBA against the number at home. Houston is 14-6-1 ATS at the Toyota Center this season and 7-2-1 ATS as a home favorite in 2023-2024. This contest will be the Rockets’ first game back home after a six-game East Coast road trip where they went 1-5 straight up. I like Houston to right the ship at home on Saturday night and win this contest by 3 points or more.

Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction: HOUSTON ROCKETS -2.5