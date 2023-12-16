Jazz vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Utah Jazz travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings on Saturday night at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Jazz cover the 10-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Jazz vs. Kings betting prediction.

The Utah Jazz are 9-16 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-12-1 ATS this season.

The Sacramento Kings are 14-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-10 ATS this season.

Jazz vs. Kings Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Utah Jazz (+10) at 566 Sacramento Kings (-10); o/u 241.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: NBA TV

Jazz vs. Kings Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Utah Jazz Daily Fantasy Spin

Utah will be without power forward John Collins on Saturday night as he deals with an illness. Collins is averaging 14.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Jazz this year. Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson will sit out Saturday’s game against the Kings with a right thigh strain. Clarkson is second on the team in scoring with 16.6 points per game on the campaign.

Utah rookie guard Keyonte George won’t suit up against the Kings as he nurses a left foot injury. He’ll be re-evaluated after the Jazz’s two-game road trip concludes on Saturday. George is averaging 10.9 points per game in 2023.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings superstar point guard De’Aaron Fox is questionable for Saturday night’s home date with the Jazz due to right shoulder irritation. Fox is sixth in the league in scoring with 30.1 points per game this season. He’s also second on the club in assists with 6.4 dimes per game in 2023.

Sacramento center Alex Len recently suffered a right high ankle sprain. The injury will keep him out until mid-January. Len is averaging 6.8 minutes per game for the Kings this year.

Jazz vs. Kings NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento is 4-6 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Utah is 8-6 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Utah is 25-19-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

The Jazz are 24-17-2 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of last season. That’s the fourth-best mark in the league during that span.

Jazz vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

The injury status of Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is of paramount importance to the outcome of this game. Sacramento is 6-8 straight up with Fox in the lineup the past two seasons, and his scoring and playmaking have been a big reason for the team’s recent success. His status is worth monitoring all the way up to game time.

Utah will be missing three starters in Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Keyonte George on Saturday night. Those players rank second, third, and fifth on the team in scoring respectively. That’s the bad news. The good news for the Jazz is that they’re a deep and well-coached team. Utah has 11 players that average at least 18 minutes per game and Will Hardy is one of the best young head coaches in the NBA. The Jazz reserve players stepping into larger roles on Saturday will be well-equipped to do so in my view. That experience and depth should help Utah keep the game competitive. For that reason, I’m on the Jazz and the points in Sacramento on Saturday night.

Jazz vs. Kings Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +10