Jazz vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Utah Jazz head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Grizzlies cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Jazz vs. Grizzlies betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Utah Jazz are 2-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-6 ATS this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-6 ATS this season.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Utah Jazz (+4.5) at 514 Memphis Grizzlies (-4.5); o/u 230

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 10, 2023

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Grizzlies when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Utah Jazz Daily Fantasy Spin

Utah center Walker Kessler will miss at least 2 weeks with a UCL sprain in his left elbow. The second-year man out of Auburn was averaging 8.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 24.0 minutes per contest for the Jazz this season.

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson put on a show in his team’s 134-118 road loss to Indiana on Wednesday night. In that game, the veteran guard out of Missouri poured in 33 points on 12 of 26 shooting from the field. He sank all 8 of his free throw attempts, dished out 5 assists, and snagged 3 rebounds in his team’s losing effort.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Memphis will be severely undermanned on Friday night. The Grizzlies will be without Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Derrick Rose (knee), Ja Morant (suspension), and Xavier Tillman (knee) for their game against the Jazz. Memphis wing players John Konchar and Ziaire Williams are both questionable with hip injuries, and small forward Jake LaRavia is doubtful due to a left big toe contusion. Those injuries will likely mean increased minutes for power forward Santi Aldama, center Bismack Biyombo, small forward David Roddy, and shooting guard Luke Kennard.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Trends

Utah is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Memphis.

Utah is 22-13-1 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of last season.

Memphis is 21-26-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the beginning of last season.

Memphis is 24-39-1 ATS against conference opponents since the start of last season. That’s the second-worst mark in the league during that span.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies NBA Prediction:

The Grizzlies simply have too many injuries to win and cover this game in my opinion. They are currently 1-7 straight up this season, which is the worst record in the league. The problem has been the offense. Memphis is last in the NBA in offensive efficiency and 28th in the league in both effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage. They are struggling without All-Star guard Ja Morant and their two best big men, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke.

Utah has the best ATS record against conference opponents since the start of last season at 34-23-1, and I like how they match up against Memphis. This is the final game of a four-game road trip for Utah but they have enough young players that a lack of energy shouldn’t be much of a problem. I like the Jazz to cover the number on the road in Memphis on Friday night.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +4.5