James Dolan Talks In Rare Interview: No Big Moves For The Knicks, And Hopeful About Championship Winning Roster

James Dolan does not speak about the New York Knicks publicly very often. That fact made his appearance on WFAN’s The Carton Show with Craig Carton & Chris McMonigle a notable event. It was his first proper interview in almost three years, and it offered a clear insight into how the Knicks’ owner views the present and future of the franchise.

He discussed trade rumors involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and the controversial firing of Tom Thibodeau, as well as his hope for a title win at the end of the season.

Blockstar trades are currently dominating NBA headlines, but Dolan has made it clear that he’s not interested in chasing disruption just for the sake of it. Despite ongoing speculation linking the Knicks to Antetokounmpo, Dolan said he has no appetite for shaking up what he believes is a championship-winning roster.

“We love our team right now,” Dolan said during the interview. “They have chemistry. They all like each other. I’ve never seen a locker room more copacetic.”

These comments addressed the rumours that New York may pursue Antetokounmpo if the Bucks made him available. Although reports initially indicated that the two franchises discussed a possible framework in the past, Dolan distanced himself from any active negotiations. “Not that I’m aware of,” he said when asked whether the Knicks were landing the two-time MVP from the Bucks. “Leon [Rose, President of the Knicks] can always overrule me, but I don’t see us making a big change. We got to keep building up this group. This group can win a championship. I believe that.”

His belief in a win is not just unfounded optimism. The Knicks had a successful run to the Eastern Conference finals last season, despite injuries and a limited rotation. This is evidence that the core team is capable of competing at a high level. With more training and better health, Dolan is convinced the team will succeed.

“Look how far we got with our group last year. And then take a look at who was playing and who wasn’t playing… We stay healthy, we’ll go into the playoffs in much better condition than last year”, he claimed.

The confidence around the current roster has also influenced how fans are viewing the Knicks' odds. Expectations of a title win are higher than they have been in years.

Dolan is not just hoping for contention; he has set a standard for success this season, which leaves little room for moral victories. He said that when he says the team wants to get to the Finals, he means they should win the Finals. “Getting to the Finals, we absolutely got to do. Winning the Finals, we should do,” he said on WFAN.

His all-or-nothing mindset also helped him make one of the most debated Knicks decisions of the past year: the firing of Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau led the team to its first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years and helped restore faith to a franchise that has been very unstable in recent history. Although Dolan did credit Thibodeau for his contribution, he stuck with his decision, saying that the transformation does not equal a permanent position.

Dolan explained that the franchise felt it needed to evolve past what he called “old traditional coaching formulas”, especially as the NBA becomes more development-focused.

“If you want to build a long-term competitive [team], you need somebody who is much more of a collaborator than Tom was. Tom is still a great coach. He should coach again in the NBA. If I had a franchise that I was just starting with, he would be a gold mine to get.”

Dolan stressed that there has to be a focus on player development and that the success of a team is not just about star talent anymore. He explained that teams have to build internally and grow their talent, which will translate to eventual trade flexibility.

This thinking explains the hiring of Muke Brown, who has already taken a more development-oriented approach. One of the organization’s goals is to ensure the team is rested and prepared in the postseason.

Dolan highlighted the following themes during his WFAN interview:

Commitment to continuing with the roster and no headline trades.

Confidence that the current Knicks core roster can win the NBA championship.

A belief that development is essential to the modern NBA.

Respect for Tom Thibodeau while admitting that change was necessary.

Dolan also addressed a smaller controversy: the decision not to hang a banner for the Knicks’ NBA Cup win earlier this season. Some fans believed it was a missed opportunity to celebrate progress; however, Dolan said it was about setting standards, claiming that the next banner they want to hang is the NBA championship banner.

“We want an NBA championship. We don’t want the consolation prize,” he said. “We are going to raise the banner. We’re going to raise the NBA championship banner. That’s what we’re going to raise.”

All of Dolan’s comments during the WFAN interview show an owner who appears patient and set on his long-term vision for the franchise. Instead of chasing star talents or reacting instinctively to rumors, he is focusing on development and trust in what the Knicks have already built and achieved. It remains to be seen whether his confidence will be rewarded with a championship. However, for once, the Knicks’ direction is clear, and the owner sounds convinced that they will reach their ultimate goal of NBA champions.