Hornets vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Charlotte Hornets head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Sunday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Mavericks cover the 11.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Hornets vs. Mavericks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Charlotte Hornets are 2-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-3 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 4-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-2 ATS this season.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

523 Charlotte Hornets (+11.5) at 524 Dallas Mavericks (-11.5); o/u 236.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Hornets vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Charlotte Hornets Daily Fantasy Spin

Hornets shooting guard Terry Rozier left his team’s game on Saturday night with a groin injury in the fourth quarter. His status is uncertain for Sunday’s road tilt with the Mavericks. Rozier leads Charlotte in scoring this season with 22.0 points per game.

Charlotte small forward Cody Martin will sit out Sunday’s game due to left knee soreness. There’s no immediate timetable for his return to the lineup. Martin averaged 5.0 points per game in 7 contests for the Hornets last season.

Hornets wings James Bouknight (knee surgery) and Miles Bridges (suspension) will both be out for Sunday’s game and likely a few more contests after that.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks power forward Maxi Kleber will miss Sunday’s game with a right small toe dislocation. Kleber averaged 5.9 points per game in 37 contests for Dallas last year. Dallas power forward Markieff Morris missed his team’s game on Friday with an illness, and he’s questionable for Sunday’s contest due to said illness. Morris averaged 3.6 points per contest in 27 games for Brooklyn last season.

Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving is nursing a left foot sprain, but he’s probable for Sunday’s game and should be all systems go against the Hornets. Irving is averaging 20.3 points and 6.3 assists per game in 2023.

Hornets vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Charlotte is 39-46-2 ATS since the beginning of last season.

The Hornets are 76-82-4 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of the 2018 season.

The over is 47-39-1 in Dallas’s games since the beginning of the 2022 season.

The under is 92-77-1 in Charlotte’s games since the beginning of the 2021 season. That’s the third-highest under percentage in the league in that span.

Hornets vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

The Hornets will be playing this game on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Mavericks last played on Friday night. Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Charlotte is 8-11-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage. They will be in that scenario on Sunday night. There’s also the matter of the Hornets’ leading scorer, Terry Rozier, suffering a groin injury in his team’s game against the Pacers on Saturday night. If he can’t play, that will significantly dampen Charlotte’s chances of covering the spread.

Dallas has one of the best offenses in the league. They are second in offensive efficiency, third in effective field goal percentage, second in true shooting percentage, and third in three-point field goal percentage this season. Charlotte will have a tough time slowing down Dallas on Sunday, which is why I’m laying the points with the Mavs at home.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -11.5