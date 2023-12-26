Hornets vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Charlotte Hornets head to L.A. to face the Clippers on Tuesday night at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Hornets cover the 11-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Hornets vs. Clippers betting prediction.

The Charlotte Hornets are 7-20 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-16 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 17-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-15 ATS this season.

Hornets vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Charlotte Hornets (+11) at 518 Los Angeles Clippers (-11); o/u 228.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBA TV

Hornets vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Charlotte Hornets Daily Fantasy Spin

Hornets small forward Miles Bridges was solid in his team’s 102-95 home loss to Denver on Saturday night. In that game, the Michigan State alum poured in 22 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and blocked 3 shots. Bridges is third on the club in scoring with 19.8 points per game this season.

Charlotte rookie guard Nick Smith Jr. had one of the best performances of his young career on Saturday night. The Arkansas native scored a career-high 19 points while sinking 6 of 12 shots from the field and 5 of 7 attempts from long range. Smith is averaging 11.3 minutes per game off the bench this year.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard has sat out the club’s last two contests with a left hip contusion. He’s currently listed as questionable for Tuesday’s home date with Charlotte due to that ailment. Leonard is leading Los Angeles in scoring this season with 24.4 points per game. Clippers wings Kobe Brown and Amir Coffey have seen an uptick in playing time while Leonard has been out and may see some additional run if Kawhi sits again on Tuesday.

Hornets vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Charlotte is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against the Clippers.

Charlotte is 4-8 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 8-6 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Los Angeles is 9-8 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Hornets vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

Charlotte has been quite bad against the number in 2023. The Hornets are 3-5 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days rest and 7-12 ATS in non-division games this season. The latter figure ranks fourth-worst in the league. Charlotte is also 8-11 ATS after a loss this season and 4-8 ATS on the road this year. The Hornets have a point differential of -11.1 points per game on the road this season, and that ranks fourth-worst in the NBA in 2023.

I know 11 points is a lot to lay, but the Hornets are 2-11 straight up in their last 13 games and 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games. Three of those ATS losses came as double-digit underdogs. I’d check the injury report before this game to see if Kawhi Leonard is going to play, but I’m not sure if it will matter that much. I’m on the Clippers to win big at home against the Hornets on Tuesday night.

Hornets vs. Clippers Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS -11