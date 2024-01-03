Heat vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Miami Heat head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Wednesday night at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Heat cover the 6.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Heat vs. Lakers betting prediction.

The Miami Heat are 19-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-18 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 17-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-19 ATS this season.

Heat vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

549 Miami Heat (+6.5) at 550 Los Angeles Lakers (-6.5); o/u 226.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Heat vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Miami forward Jimmy Butler won’t play against Los Angeles on Wednesday night. He’s dealing with right foot irritation. Butler is third on the team in scoring with 21.0 points per game this season.

Heat forward Caleb Martin is doubtful to play on Wednesday due to a right ankle sprain. Martin is averaging 11.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 26.5 minutes per contest this season.

Miami shooting guard Josh Richardson is questionable with back spasms for Wednesday’s road tilt with Los Angeles. Richardson is putting up 10.0 points and 1.5 made three-pointers per contest in 27.8 minutes per game in 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers forwards LeBron James (illness) and Cam Reddish (groin) are both listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game. Reddish seems to be trending towards playing. James would be the bigger loss of the two as he leads the team in scoring with 25.4 points per game this season.

Los Angeles point guard D’Angelo Russell is doubtful to play on Wednesday as he nurses a tailbone contusion. Russell is averaging 14.8 points per game this year. Lakers power forward Rui Hachimura will sit out Wednesday due to a left calf strain.

Los Angeles power forward Anthony Davis is probable to play in Wednesday’s matchup. He’s been dealing with a left ankle sprain. Davis is second on the club in scoring with 25.0 points per game in this year.

Heat vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Miami is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.

Miami is 7-4 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 10-12 ATS as a favorite this season.

Los Angeles is 2-4 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Heat vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Miami won’t have Jimmy Butler available for this contest, but that hasn’t really stopped them from playing well in the past. The Heat are 5-3 straight up without Jimmy Butler this season. That record is a testament to their depth and coaching acumen. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra has been one of the best head coaches in the NBA for a solid decade.

Los Angeles will be without Rui Hachimura for sure, and likely won’t have D’Angelo Russell available for Wednesday’s game. It’s worth monitoring the injury status of Lakers star LeBron James as well, as L.A.’s offense would likely look a lot different without him in the lineup.

Miami is shooting 38.8% from deep this season, which is the second-best mark in the league. Los Angeles is shooting 35.5% from long range this season, a figure that ranks 21st in the league. The Heat already beat the Lakers once this season, 108-107 in Miami on November 6th, and I think they beat them again or come very close to doing so on Wednesday night. I’m on the Heat and the points in this one.

Heat vs. Lakers Prediction: MIAMI HEAT +6.5