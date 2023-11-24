Heat vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Miami Heat head to New York to face the Knicks on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Knicks cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Heat vs. Knicks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Miami Heat are 10-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-8 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks are 8-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-4-2 ATS this season.

Heat vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

561 Miami Heat (+5.5) at 562 New York Knicks (-5.5); o/u 212.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 24, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Heat vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat point guard Tyler Herro will sit out Friday night’s tilt with the Knicks due to a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. Herro is averaging a team-high 22.9 points per game in 8 contests for Miami this season.

Miami center Bam Adebayo (hip) and shooting guard Duncan Robinson (thumb) are both listed as questionable to play against New York on Friday night. Adebayo is second on the team in scoring with 22.8 points per game and Robinson is fourth on the club in scoring with 14.5 points per game.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

New York shooting guard Evan Fournier is probable to play on Friday as he works his way back from right ankle inflammation. Fournier has only played in one game this season, and he scored 2 points in 16 minutes of action in his team’s 120-99 road win over Washington on November 17th.

Knicks power forward Julius Randle did all he could against the Timberwolves on Monday, but it wasn’t enough. Randle scored 21 points, brought down 14 rebounds, and made 8 of 12 free throw attempts, but the Knicks still fell 117-100 in Minneapolis on Monday.

Heat vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

New York is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

New York is 31-21-2 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season. That’s the third-best mark in the league during that stretch.

Miami is 30-32-1 ATS as the road team since the beginning of last season.

Miami is 27-37-3 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Heat vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

The injury status of both Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson will likely loom large over this contest. With Tyler Herro already out, if both Adebayo and Robinson are forced to sit, that would mean that the Heat would be without three of their top four scorers this season. Not exactly ideal.

The Knicks have the rest advantage in this one as they last played on Monday while the Heat last played on Wednesday. New York is great in this spot as they are 9-6 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of last season. Miami on the other hand is 8-12-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of last season. For rest reasons and possible injury absences, I like New York to cover the spread and win this one by 6 points or more.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -5.5