Heat vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Miami Heat head to New York to face the Knicks on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. Can the Knicks cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Heat vs. Knicks betting prediction.

The Miami Heat are 24-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 19-25-1 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks are 28-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 25-18-2 ATS this season.

Heat vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

503 Miami Heat (+5.5) at 504 New York Knicks (-5.5); o/u 217.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ABC

Heat vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat center Bam Adebayo was one of his team’s few bright spots in their 143-110 blowout home loss to the Celtics on Thursday night. The Kentucky alum put up 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting 8 of 14 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the charity stripe. Adebayo is second on the team in scoring with 21.3 points per game this season.

Miami point guard Tyler Herro also played relatively well on Thursday. The 6’5” Milwaukee native recorded 19 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds. He made 7 of 14 shots from the field and converted 5 of his 10 three-point attempts in the loss.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein has missed the team’s last two games with an Achilles injury. He’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest with that same ailment. With Mitchell Robinson out with an ankle injury, Hartenstein has taken over the starting center spot.

Hartenstein is averaging 6.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per contest in 43 games of action for the Knicks this year. If Hartenstein is once again unable to play, New York will likely turn to backup big men Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa to fill his minutes.

Heat vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Miami is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Miami is 8-15 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

New York is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

New York is 15-7-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Heat vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

These are two teams headed in starkly different directions. The Heat have lost 5 straight games straight up and are 0-5 ATS in that same span. The Knicks are 5-0 straight up and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games. New York has been money at Madison Square Garden this season. The Knicks are 12-7-1 ATS at home and 9-6 ATS as a home favorite this year.

Miami has struggled when getting points. The Heat are 8-11 ATS as an underdog this season. What’s more, Miami is 7-13 ATS after a loss this year. That’s the third-worst mark in the league. The Heat may start to play better at some point now that they have acquired point guard Terry Rozier. But the Knicks’ mid-season acquisition of OG Anunoby is looking like the better move so far. New York is 11-2 straight up with OG Anunoby in the lineup, and I think they improve that record and win by 6 points or more on Saturday afternoon.

Heat vs. Knicks Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -5.5