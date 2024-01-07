Hawks vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Atlanta Hawks travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Sunday night at 6:00 PM ET. Can the Hawks cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Hawks vs. Magic betting prediction.

The Atlanta Hawks are 14-20 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-26 ATS this season.

The Orlando Magic are 20-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 24-11 ATS this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Atlanta Hawks (-2.5) at 514 Orlando Magic (+2.5); o/u 239.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Hawks vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Hawks small forward De’Andre Hunter won’t play Sunday as he deals with inflammation in his right knee. He is scheduled to undergo a non-surgical procedure to address the issue on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Hunter is fifth on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game this season.

In Hunter’s absence, Atlanta will likely give more minutes to forward Saddiq Bey, and shooting guards Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrison Matthews. Bogdanovic is the top scorer among the trio, as he’s putting up 17.7 points per game in a bench role this year. Bey is sixth on the club in scoring with 12.7 points per game on the campaign.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Orlando small forward Franz Wagner (ankle), power forward Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), shooting guard Joe Ingles (ankle), and shooting guard Gary Harris (calf) will all miss Sunday’s home tilt with Atlanta.

Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (knee), point guard Markelle Fultz (knee), guard Anthony Black (illness), and center Goga Bitadze (illness) are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Hawks. Fultz hasn’t played since November 9th, and Bitadze and Carter both missed the team’s last contest with their respective ailments.

Hawks vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Atlanta is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Atlanta is 0-3 ATS in their last 3 games against Orlando.

Orlando is 11-4 ATS at home this season.

Orlando is 13-6 ATS after a win this season.

Hawks vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

The Hawks have been the worst team against the number all season. Atlanta is 6-13 ATS on the road and 3-16 ATS after a loss this season. Both figures are the worst in the NBA in 2023. The problem for the Hawks has been their defense. Atlanta just gave up 150 points to Indiana in a road loss on Friday night, and that’s been indicative of their season this year.

The Hawks are allowing 123.9 points per game which ranks 28th in scoring defense this season. Atlanta isn’t much better on a per-possession basis as the Hawks rank 28th in defensive efficiency this year. I realize that the Magic will be missing multiple players for this game, but Orlando is a young team with some depth. Their bench players should be able to manage just fine. I like the Magic to win this game outright or come within a couple of points of doing so on Sunday.

Hawks vs. Magic Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +2.5