Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction and Trends

The Memphis Grizzlies head to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Sunday night at 9:00 PM ET. Can the Grizzlies cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 0-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-5 ATS this season.

The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-3 ATS this season.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Matchup & Betting Odds

525 Memphis Grizzlies (-2.5) at 526 Portland Trail Blazers (+2.5); o/u 218.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Moda Center, Portland, OR

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Grizzlies when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Memphis big men Santi Aldama, Steven Adams, and Brandon Clarke are all out for the foreseeable future with various injuries. The Grizzlies’ injury woes don’t end there, however. Memphis point guards Derrick Rose (knee) and Ja Morant (suspension) will both sit out Sunday’s game. What’s more, Memphis shooting guard Jon Konchar will miss Sunday’s game against Portland with a right hip sprain. The Grizzlies will likely be forced to lean on the trio of Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Marcus Smart if they’re going to cover the number and earn their first win of the year on Sunday.

Portland Trail Blazers Daily Fantasy Spin

Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons is still recovering from surgery he had on his right thumb this past week. He’ll likely be out for six weeks. Simons averaged 21.1 points per game in 62 contests for Portland last season.

Portland rookie guard Scoot Henderson will sit out Sunday’s home tilt with Memphis. He’s dealing with an ankle injury. Portland power forward Toumani Camara is questionable for Sunday’s game with a wrist injury. Camara is averaging 6.0 points per game in 24.5 minutes per contest for Portland this season. Blazers forward Ish Wainright will miss Sunday’s game with a calf ailment. He averaged 4.2 points per game in 15.3 minutes per contest for the Suns last season.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Trends

The under is 50-42-2 in Memphis’ games since the beginning of last season. That’s the fourth-highest under percentage in that span.

The under is 87-80-3 in Portland’s games since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Portland is 6-14 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of last season.

Portland is 62-80-1 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2020 season. That’s the fourth-worst mark in the league in that span.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers NBA Prediction:

Up until now, the Grizzlies have been the worst team in the NBA. Memphis is the only team without a win this season and they rank 29th in the league with an average scoring margin of -9.8 points per game. So why pick them against the upstart Blazers on Sunday? It’s all about the context.

The Grizzlies just played the Blazers in Portland on Friday night, and this game on Sunday is a rematch. The Grizzlies lost Friday night’s game 115-113 in overtime but outplayed the Trail Blazers in many ways. Memphis shot 49.0% compared to Portland’s 40.6%. The Grizzlies recorded 29 assists to the Blazers’ 19, and Memphis scored 64 points in the paint to the Blazers’ 50. The Grizzlies led by as many as 11 in Friday night’s game but still ultimately lost by a basket in overtime. I believe the result will be different on Sunday and Memphis will earn their first win of the year by 3 points or more in Portland.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Prediction: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES -2.5