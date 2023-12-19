Grizzlies vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Memphis Grizzlies head to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Grizzlies cover the 7-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Grizzlies vs. Pelicans betting prediction.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 6-19 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-16 ATS this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 16-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-10-1 ATS this season.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Matchup & Betting Odds

523 Memphis Grizzlies (+7) at 524 New Orleans Pelicans (-7); o/u 232.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TV: TNT

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Grizzlies guards Luke Kennard (knee), Derrick Rose (hamstring), and Marcus Smart (foot) all missed Monday night’s road game against the Thunder. All three players are likely out for at least another week, and probably won’t play against New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies center Bismack Biyombo sat out Monday’s game due to back soreness, but he’s listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Pelicans.

The biggest story of this game is the return of Memphis superstar point guard Ja Morant from a league-imposed suspension. Morant is eligible to return from his 25-game suspension and is expected to play on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Morant averaged a team-high 26.2 points per game for the Grizzlies in 59 starts last season.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans forwards Matt Ryan (elbow) and Larry Nance Jr. (ribs) will both miss Tuesday’s game and likely multiple contests after that with their respective injuries. Ryan is averaging 9.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per contest this season.

New Orleans small forward Naji Marshall is questionable for Tuesday’s game against Memphis due to a right ankle sprain. Marshall is averaging 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest in 20.1 minutes per game this year.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 9-6 ATS after a win this season.

New Orleans is 4-2 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Memphis is 6-12 ATS after a loss this season.

Memphis is 3-6 ATS as a road underdog this year.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

These are two teams heading in opposite directions. Memphis has lost 5 consecutive games straight up. They are 0-5 ATS in that same span. The Grizzlies are getting their start point guard Ja Morant back for this contest, but he figures to be a bit rusty as he hasn’t played in a regular season game yet this season. The team’s problems are also likely too big for Ja Morant alone to fix in his first game back.

New Orleans on the other hand has gone 4-0 straight up since getting blown out by the Lakers in the In-Season Tournament a week and a half ago. The Pelicans are 3-1 ATS in that same stretch. New Orleans has had four different players lead them in scoring during their current winning streak, and that scoring balance is why I like them to win and cover their game against Memphis on Tuesday. I’m laying the points with the Pelicans at home in this one.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS -7