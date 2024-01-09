Grizzlies vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Memphis Grizzlies travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Tuesday night at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Mavericks cover the 8.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Grizzlies vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 13-23 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-21 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 22-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-16 ATS this season.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

545 Memphis Grizzlies (+8.5) at 546 Dallas Mavericks (-8.5); o/u 234.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 9, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: NBA TV

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Memphis superstar point guard Ja Morant will miss the rest of the season with a labral tear in his right shoulder. The injury will require surgery and will prevent him from playing again this year. Morant averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 assists per game in 9 contests for the Grizzlies this season.

Grizzlies power forward Santi Aldama is doubtful for Tuesday’s game with a left knee contusion. He’s averaging 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this year.

Memphis power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable to play in Tuesday’s contest with a right knee contusion. Jackson is posting 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game for the Grizzlies in 2023.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic and power forward Grant Williams are both probable to play in Tuesday’s game as they work their way back from ankle injuries. Doncic is pouring in 33.7 points per game this season while Williams is chipping in 8.6 points per contest this year.

Dallas center Dereck Lively II (ankle), point guard Dante Exum (heel), and power forward Maxi Kleber (toe) will all miss Tuesday’s home date with Memphis. Of the three, Lively is likely the biggest loss. The rookie out of Duke is averaging 8.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 72.3% from the field this year.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Memphis is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Dallas.

Memphis is 7-13 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Dallas is 12-7 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Dallas is 18-11 ATS in conference games this season.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

The loss of Ja Morant to a season-ending shoulder injury is an absolute killer for Memphis. The Grizzlies were 6-3 straight up this season in games that Morant played in, and 7-20 in games that he sat out. When you add in the fact that Derrick Rose is out, Santi Aldama is doubtful, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable, the Grizzlies’ case for covering looks quite weak.

The Mavericks are currently on a heater against the number. Dallas is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games. Dallas has been terrific against other members of the Southwest division, as they are 6-3 ATS in division games this season. The Mavericks are also superb against lesser teams as they are 15-8 ATS as a favorite this season. I think Memphis is too thin to keep this one close enough to cover, so I’ll be laying the points with Dallas at home in this contest.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -8.5