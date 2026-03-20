Friday NBA Best Bets March 20: Can Atlanta win 12 straight games?

Friday has just over one-third of the league in action as the third week of March 2026 draws to a close. It features 6 contests on a moderate NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:30 PM ET to 9:00 PM ET.

Can the Rockets cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites against the Hawks? Will the Trail Blazers cover on the road against the Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Friday NBA Best Bets March 20 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Atlanta Hawks +4.5 over Houston Rockets

I like Atlanta here. The red-hot Hawks are an ideal underdog to highlight for Friday’s NBA slate. Atlanta is perfectly positioned to cover the 4.5-point spread against the Rockets in Houston. The Hawks are on an absolute tear, going 11-0 straight up and 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games overall.

Several relevant betting trends point to Atlanta covering on Friday, as they are 20-15 ATS as an underdog, 20-14 ATS on the road, 17-9 ATS in non-conference clashes, and 22-15 ATS following a win this season. Houston’s home court advantage won’t be enough to derail this momentum. Expect the Hawks to keep it tight throughout and earn the outright win.

Final score projection: ATLANTA HAWKS 116, HOUSTON ROCKETS 113.

NBA Best Bet: Minnesota Timberwolves -3.5 over Portland Trail Blazers

I’d take the Timberwolves in this one. Minnesota offers solid value as a 3.5-point home favorite against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Minnesota has dominated this matchup, boasting an 8-2 straight-up record in their last 10 games against Portland.

What’s more, the Wolves are carrying some momentum by way of a 3-1 ATS mark in their last four games overall.

Meanwhile, the Blazers are limping into this contest, playing their 4th consecutive road game while struggling with a dismal 3-7 ATS record over their last 10 games. Expect a fatigued Portland squad to fade late, allowing Minnesota to comfortably cover.

Final score projection: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 115, PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 108.

Friday NBA Best Bets March 20

Atlanta Hawks +4.5 Minnesota Timberwolves -3.5

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