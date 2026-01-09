Friday NBA Best Bets Jan. 9: Can NY beat Phoenix on the road?

Friday features 10 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET. Can the Suns cover the 2.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Knicks? Will the 76ers defeat the Magic by 2+ points at the Kia Center in Orlando? I’ll pick both contests below. Read on for our Friday NBA Best Bets Jan. 9 article.

NBA Best Bet: Philadelphia 76ers -1.5 over Orlando Magic

I like Philadelphia here. The 76ers are well-equipped to cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites against a depleted Magic squad. Philadelphia has been a force within the Eastern Conference, boasting an 18-9 ATS record in conference games this year. Their style of play travels well, as evidenced by a stellar 12-4 ATS mark as the road team this season. While Orlando struggles with injuries to key playmakers (Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs), the 76ers remain reliable in standard scheduling spots, going 9-8 ATS when playing on one day of rest in 2025-26. With Tyrese Maxey’s explosive scoring and Philadelphia’s superior road efficiency, the Sixers should edge out a victory in Orlando. Final score projection: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 118, ORLANDO MAGIC 114.

NBA Best Bet: New York Knicks -2.5 over Phoenix Suns

I’d take New York in this contest. The Knicks are poised to cover the 2.5-point spread in Phoenix. This is backed by strong situational trends. New York has been solid following victories, posting a 14-10 ATS record after a win this year. They’ve also excelled in cross-conference matchups, going 6-3 ATS against Western Conference opponents in 2025-26. Furthermore, with both teams coming off identical schedules, the Knicks’ 13-10 ATS mark on equal rest gives them the edge. Jalen Brunson’s elite efficiency and New York’s superior rebounding should stifle a Suns team that often struggles to consistently score in the paint. Final score projection: NEW YORK KNICKS 116, PHOENIX SUNS 111.

Friday NBA Best Bets Jan. 9

Philadelphia 76ers -1.5 New York Knicks -2.5

