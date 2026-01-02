Friday NBA Best Bets Jan. 2: Can the Warriors hang with the Thunder?

Friday features 10 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET. Can the Hawks cover the 7.5-point spread as road underdogs against the Knicks? Will the Thunder defeat the Warriors by 9+ points at the Chase Center? Read on for our Friday NBA Best Bets Jan. 2 article.

NBA Best Bet: Atlanta Hawks +7.5 over New York Knicks

I like Atlanta here. The Hawks are well-positioned to cover the 7.5-point spread as road underdogs against the New York Knicks on Friday. Atlanta has been highly profitable for bettors lately, posting an 11-7 ATS record on the road and a stellar 12-6 ATS mark as an underdog this season. Historically, they have also thrived in this specific matchup, going 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against New York. Following a dominant 126-102 win over Minnesota, Atlanta’s high-powered offense should stress New York’s perimeter defense enough to keep this game within a possession or two. Final score projection: NEW YORK KNICKS 119, ATLANTA HAWKS 115.

NBA Best Bet: Golden State Warriors +8.5 over Oklahoma City Thunder

I’d take the Warriors in this one. Golden State is in a good spot to cover the 8.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. The Warriors have proven to be a reliable bet at the Chase Center, maintaining an 8-6 ATS record as the home team this year. Their recent form is equally impressive, with the team going 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall. In the recent past, the Warriors have also been competitive in this matchup, posting a 3-2-1 ATS mark in their last six games against Oklahoma City. Boosted by a three-game home winning streak and Stephen Curry’s elite scoring (28.7 PPG), Golden State’s perimeter offense should keep the game close against the Thunder’s top-ranked defense. Final score projection: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 116, GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 109.

