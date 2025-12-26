Friday NBA Best Bets Dec. 26: Can Chicago win 4 straight over Philly?

Friday features 9 Boxing Day games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET. Can the Bulls cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites against the 76ers on Friday night? Will the Suns defeat the Pelicans by 4+ points at the Smoothie King Center? Read on for our Boxing Day edition, Friday NBA Best Bets Dec. 26 article.

NBA Best Bet: Chicago Bulls -1.5 over Philadelphia 76ers

I like the Bulls here. Chicago is well-positioned to cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites against Philadelphia on Friday. The Bulls should do that by controlling pace and leaning on efficient half-court execution. Chicago generates cleaner shot quality through balanced shot creation and ball movement, while their defensive efficiency limits easy looks and forces Philly into tougher possessions. Chicago has also been reliable in this spot, going 7-6 ATS after a win this year, 12-9 ATS in conference games this season, 2-0-1 ATS in their last three meetings with the Sixers, and 4-1-1 ATS over their last six overall. Final score projection: CHICAGO BULLS 112, PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 109.

NBA Best Bet: New Orleans Pelicans +3.5 over Phoenix Suns

I’d take the Pelicans in this contest. New Orleans is in a strong spot to cover the 3.5 points as home underdogs against Phoenix by dictating tempo and playing to its strengths on both ends of the floor. The Pelicans are more comfortable in a controlled pace, where their half-court offense creates quality looks and their defense limits transition chances. This has translated to consistent betting results: New Orleans is 15-7-1 ATS in conference games, 13-8-1 ATS after a loss, and 5-1 ATS with 2 or 3 days of rest this season. Expect a tight game throughout, with New Orleans either winning the game outright or coming very close to doing so. Final score projection: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 129, PHOENIX SUNS 127.

Friday NBA Best Bets Dec. 26

