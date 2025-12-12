Friday NBA Best Bets Dec. 12: Can Golden State cover with Curry back?

Will Chicago cover as road favorites in Charlotte? Can the Hawks cover the medium spread as road underdogs at Detroit on Friday night? Can Golden State cover a small number at home against Minnesota? Read on for our Friday NBA Best Bets Dec. 12 column.

NBA Best Bet: Charlotte Hornets +2.5 over Chicago Bulls

I like the Hornets here. Charlotte should cover the 2.5 points against Chicago by exploiting efficiency discrepancies on both ends. The Hornets’ offense has been respectable — averaging 115 points per game — while Chicago’s defense has allowed opponents to score around 120 points per night, indicating vulnerability on that end. Meanwhile, Chicago scores more than Charlotte but hasn’t consistently gotten defensive stops, leaving room for Charlotte to stay close or win outright. If the Hornets hit efficient shots and limit turnovers, they can match Chicago’s scoring pace. Of note: Charlotte is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall. Final score projection: CHARLOTTE HORNETS 113, CHICAGO BULLS 112.

NBA Best Bet: Atlanta Hawks +7.5 over Detroit Pistons

I like Atlanta here. The Hawks should cover the 7.5 points against Detroit by staying within striking distance thanks to solid offensive efficiency and competitiveness on both ends. The Hawks rank around the middle of the league offensively, scoring near 118 points per game, while Detroit’s defense isn’t elite enough to completely shut them down — the Pistons allow roughly 116 points per night. Atlanta’s defense also forces turnovers and generates transition opportunities that could keep the game closer than many expect, and they’ve played Detroit tight in recent matchups. Final note: Atlanta is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall. Final score projection: DETROIT PISTONS 113, ATLANTA HAWKS 108.

NBA Best Bet: Golden State Warriors -3.5 over Minnesota Timberwolves

I like Golden State here. Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry is off the injury report and will play on Friday after missing the team’s previous 5 games. He’s averaging 27.9 points per game this year. As far as the game goes, Golden State should cover the 3.5 points by leveraging strong offensive efficiency and timely scoring against Minnesota’s defense. The Warriors average about 113.5 points per game and will look to avenge last season’s playoff loss to the Timberwolves on Friday. On the other hand, the Timberwolves’ defense allows over 114 points per game on average, creating scoring opportunities for Golden State. If the Warriors hit their shots and control the pace late, they should pull clear down the stretch. Worth noting: Golden State is 5-2 ATS this season when playing with the rest advantage. Final score projection: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 118, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 113.

