Friday NBA Best Bets April 10: Can Charlotte stay hot ATS?

Friday has the entire league in action as the second week of April 2026 marches on. It features 15 contests on a jam-packed NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET.

Can the Hornets cover the 3.5 points as home favorites against the Pistons? Will the Pacers avoid a blowout in a home date with the 76ers on Friday night? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Friday NBA Best Bets April 10 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Charlotte Hornets -3.5 over Detroit Pistons

The public is leaning toward the Pistons, with 52% of the public bets being placed on Detroit +3.5, but I like the Hornets as a fade-the-public play. You can see which teams the public is backing at our NBA public betting chart page.

The Charlotte Hornets are primed to cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, backed by the NBA’s best overall ATS record of 50-30.

Charlotte has been an incredibly reliable bet in this exact spot, boasting a 14-6 ATS mark as home favorites this year. Additionally, they consistently excel against familiar foes and when bouncing back, going 31-19 ATS in conference matchups and 23-13 ATS following a loss this season.

Entering this contest hot at 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall, expect the Hornets’ elite offensive execution to overwhelm Detroit down the stretch.

Final score projection: CHARLOTTE HORNETS 112, DETROIT PISTONS 105.

NBA Best Bet: Indiana Pacers +15.5 over Philadelphia 76ers

I’d take the Pacers in this game. Indiana is a longshot underdog, sitting at +650 on the money line against Philadelphia on Friday. You can check out the odds for that game and the rest of Friday’s NBA contests on our NBA odds page.

Because of the talent disparity, the Pacers and the spread are the sharper bet here. Indiana is in a strong position to cover the massive 15.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

Indiana has been quite solid on their own court, boasting a 22-17 ATS record as the home team and a solid 19-13 ATS mark as a home underdog this season.

Furthermore, the Pacers carry excellent momentum, going 11-7 ATS after a win and an impressive 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Expect the Pacers to keep this matchup surprisingly competitive and comfortably stay within the generous number.

Final score projection: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 119, INDIANA PACERS 111.

Friday NBA Best Bets April 10

Charlotte Hornets -3.5 Indiana Pacers +15.5

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