Clippers vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Los Angeles Clippers head to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Warriors cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. Warriors betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 35-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 28-24 ATS this season.

The Golden State Warriors are 26-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 27-23-1 ATS this season.

Clippers vs. Warriors Matchup & Betting Odds

537 Los Angeles Clippers (+3.5) at 538 Golden State Warriors (-3.5); o/u 232.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ESPN

Clippers vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard will sit out Wednesday’s game against the Warriors with a left adductor strain. Leonard is leading L.A. in scoring this season with 24.1 points per game. Amir Coffey and Norman Powell could see increased run with Leonard out.

Los Angeles power forward P.J. Tucker and point guard Bones Hyland will both miss Wednesday’s contest due to both players being away from the team. Terance Mann and Kobe Brown could see more minutes due to Tucker and Hyland being out.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors point guard Chris Paul will sit out against his former team on Wednesday. He’s still working his way back from a broken left hand. Paul had been averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 assists per game for Golden State before getting injured. He’s angling to return at the end of the month.

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson turned back the clock against the Jazz on Monday night. In his team’s 129-107 road win over Utah, Thompson led all scorers with 26 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and doled out 2 assists. The Washington State alum shot 11 of 19 from the floor, 3 of 7 from long range, and 1 of 1 from the charity stripe in the victory.

Clippers vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Golden State.

Los Angeles is 7-9 ATS after a loss this season.

Golden State is an NBA-best 17-7-1 ATS after a win this season.

Golden State is 15-13 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Clippers vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

The Clippers won’t have their best player, Kawhi Leonard, available for this game. Considering how they’ve played without him this season, that’s likely going to matter. The Clippers are 2-2 straight up without Leonard in the lineup and their offense falls off significantly when he’s in street clothes. L.A. is averaging 113.3 points per game without Kawhi Leonard, and 118 points per game across the whole season. The Warriors are averaging 119.2 points per game this year. That scoring gap could easily be the difference in this game.

Golden State has been on a hot streak since the end of January. Since January 30th, the Warriors are 7-1 straight up and 7-1 against the spread. Their only loss came on the road in overtime to Atlanta on the second night of a back-to-back. Put simply, the Warriors are playing extremely well of late. When you combine that with the fact that the Clippers won’t have Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday, it makes this a relatively easy pick. I’m laying the points with Golden State at home in this one.

Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -3.5