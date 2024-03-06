Clippers vs. Rockets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Los Angeles Clippers head to Houston to face the Rockets on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Rockets cover the 6.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. Rockets betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 39-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 31-29 ATS this season.

The Houston Rockets are 27-34 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 31-28-2 ATS this season.

Clippers vs. Rockets Matchup & Betting Odds

537 Los Angeles Clippers (-6.5) at 538 Houston Rockets (+6.5); o/u 224.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN

Clippers vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook will miss Wednesday’s game with a fractured left hand. The former league MVP recently had surgery to repair said hand, and is targeting the end of the regular season for a potential return. Westbrook had been averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in 22.6 minutes per contest before getting injured.

In Westbrook’s stead, the Clippers will likely allot more minutes to a combination of Norman Powell and Bones Hyland. Powell is having the better season of that duo as he’s putting up 13.6 points per game on 49.2% shooting from the floor in 2024.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Rockets forward Tari Eason will miss the rest of the season. He had surgery to remove a benign growth from his lower leg and should eventually make a full recovery. Eason was having a nice campaign as he was logging 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 21.8 minutes per contest this season.

Houston has filled Eason’s bench minutes with a combination of forwards Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, Jae’Sean Tate, and Jeff Green. Of those four, the most intriguing player is Amen Thompson. Thompson is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 19.6 minutes per contest for the Rockets this year.

Clippers vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Los Angeles is 9-11 ATS after a loss this season.

Houston is 9-5-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Houston is 6-4-1 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

Clippers vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

The Clippers will have the rest advantage in this contest. Their last game was a puzzling 113-106 road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo for that game. The Rockets last played a home game on Tuesday night against the Spurs, which they won fairly easily 114-101. Houston will get this game at home, which marks the second night of a home back-to-back. Because of their youth and the fact that they won’t have to travel, I don’t think the Rockets will be too taxed by last night’s game.

Additionally, Houston has a few betting trends on their side. The Rockets are 15-10-1 ATS after a win and 10-5 ATS as a home underdog this season. Furthermore, Houston is 21-14-2 ATS in conference games this year, which is the fourth-best mark in the league. For all of those reasons, I like the Rockets to cover the number at home on Wednesday night.

Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction: HOUSTON ROCKETS +6.5