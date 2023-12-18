Clippers vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The L.A. Clippers travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Monday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Clippers cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. Pacers betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 15-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-13 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers are 13-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-12 ATS this season.

Clippers vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Los Angeles Clippers (-2.5) at 506 Indiana Pacers (+2.5); o/u 241.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Clippers vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers backup point guard Bones Hyland is questionable for Monday night’s game in Indiana as he deals with right knee soreness. Hyland is averaging 8.2 points and 1.9 assists per game in 16.2 minutes per contest for L.A. this season.

Los Angeles forward Moussa Diabate has been ruled out for the team’s road clash with Indiana on Monday night. He is dealing with left hip soreness. The Michigan alum is averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest across 9 games of action for the Clippers in 2023.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable to play against the Clippers on Monday as he has a left knee contusion. That injury kept him out of the team’s previous game and casts some uncertainty on his status heading into Monday’s game. Haliburton has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, posting an impressive stat line of 25.7 points and 12.0 assists per game while shooting 51.5% from the field this year.

Indiana point guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) and power forward Jalen Smith (heel) will both miss Monday night’s clash with Los Angeles. Nembhard is averaging 7.0 points per game while Smith was racking up 10.0 points per contest before getting injured.

Clippers vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against Indiana.

Los Angeles is 11-9 ATS as a favorite this season.

Indiana is 26-29-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Indiana is 2-3 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Clippers vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

The Clippers are scorching hot right now. L.A. point guard James Harden has gotten himself acclimated to the offense, and things have been going well for the Clippers ever since. L.A. is 7-0 straight up in their last 7 games and 5-2 ATS in that same span. The Clippers rank third in the NBA in offensive efficiency in their last 3 games, and they’re fourth in the NBA in scoring in that same span with 128 points per game.

Indiana’s defense has been suspect at best this season. The Pacers are giving up 125.9 points per game this year, which ranks second-worst in the NBA. When you throw in the fact that Indiana’s best player (Tyrese Haliburton) is questionable for this game, it strengthens the case for the Clippers. I like L.A. to keep the momentum rolling and win their 7th straight game by 3 points or more on Monday night in Indianapolis.

Clippers vs. Pacers Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS -2.5