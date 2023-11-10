Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The L.A. Clippers head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Friday night at 8:30 PM ET in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Mavericks cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Clippers vs. Mavericks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The L.A. Clippers are 3-4 straight up this year. They are 3-4 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 6-2 straight up this year. They are 4-4 ATS this season.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

517 L.A. Clippers (+2.5) at 518 Dallas Mavericks (-2.5); o/u 233

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 10, 2023

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Clippers vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

L.A. Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers center Mason Plumlee will miss Friday’s game and multiple months after that as he suffered a left MCL sprain in his knee in Los Angeles’s game against the Knicks on Monday. Plumlee was averaging 5.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 17.0 minutes off the bench for the Clippers this year.

Newly acquired point guard James Harden was decent on offense for the Clippers in their 100-93 road loss to the Nets on Wednesday. In that game, James Harden scored 12 points, pulled down 8 rebounds, dished out 5 assists, and nabbed 2 steals. He shot 4 of 9 from the floor and 2 of 5 from deep in the defeat.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks starting center Dereck Lively II is questionable for Friday’s game with an illness. Lively is averaging 9.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 24.0 minutes per contest this season.

Dallas power forward Maxi Kleber is doubtful for Friday night’s tilt with Los Angeles as he deals with a right small toe dislocation. Kleber is averaging 3.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 18.0 minutes per contest this year.

Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

The under is 7-3 in the last 10 games between the Clippers and Mavericks.

The over is 8-2 in Dallas’s last 10 games.

The over is 6-4 in L.A.’s last 10 games.

The Clippers are 28-33 ATS in conference games since the beginning of last season.

Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

The addition of James Harden to the Clippers should theoretically help their team win at some point. But the early returns haven’t been great. In Wednesday’s game against the Nets, Harden posted a team-worst plus-minus of -15 as his team lost 100-93 in a game where L.A. was favored by 5.5 points. In Harden’s first game with the Clippers on Monday night, he posted a team-worst plus-minus of -18 in a 111-97 road loss to the Knicks. The Clippers were 1.5-point underdogs in that game and the game was tied at the end of the third quarter, but New York ended up cruising to the easy victory.

Integrating superstars isn’t easy. It takes time. And James Harden has never been known for his defense. He’s 34 years old and likely won’t put up much resistance against whoever he happens to be guarding on Friday. I like the Mavericks to bounce back from their home loss to Toronto on Wednesday and win this game against the Clippers by 3 points or more on Friday.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -2.5