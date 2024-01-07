Clippers vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Clippers head back home to L.A. to face the Lakers on Sunday night at 9:30 PM ET. Can the Clippers cover the 3.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. Lakers betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 22-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-16 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 17-19 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-21 ATS this season.

Clippers vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

525 Los Angeles Clippers (-3.5) at 526 Los Angeles Lakers (+3.5); o/u 230.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Clippers vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers small forward Paul George was tremendous in his team’s 111-95 road win over the Pelicans on Friday night. In that game, the Fresno State alum recorded 24 points and 7 rebounds. He converted 9 of 15 shots from the field and sank 6 of his 10 three-point attempts. George is second on the team in scoring with 23.2 points per game this season.

Clippers shooting guard James Harden made the most out of his minutes on Friday. The former league MVP scored 8 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed 3 rebounds. He posted a plus-minus of +18 in the victory.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers power forward Rui Hacimura won’t play against the Clippers on Sunday. He has a left calf strain. Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell has missed the team’s last three games with a bruised tailbone, but he’s been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s clash with the Clippers.

Lakers forward LeBron James is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a left ankle injury. That designation may simply be a formality as James doesn’t seem to be in any danger of sitting out Sunday. Anthony Davis is probable for Sunday’s contest with a left ankle sprain. The former #1 overall pick is averaging 25.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game this season.

Clippers vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

The Clippers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against the Lakers.

The Clippers are 13-8 ATS after a win this season.

The Lakers are 0-2 ATS as a home underdog this season. That’s the worst mark in the league.

The Lakers are 11-14 ATS in conference games this season.

Clippers vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

The Lakers are a team in free fall. They have lost 10 out of their last 13 games outright and it only seems like a matter of time before Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is fired. In the Lakers’ last 10 games, they are 4-6 against the spread with one of those wins coming over the Charlotte Hornets. The problem is the offense. The Lakers are 23rd in offensive efficiency this season. That’s a problem against an offensive juggernaut like the Clippers.

The L.A. Clippers are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games and 7-3 ATS in that same span. Ty Lue’s squad is 8th in offensive efficiency and 10th in defensive efficiency this season. The Clippers are 5th in the league in average scoring margin and 5th in both true shooting percentage and effective field goal percentage this season. The Clippers are clearly better than the Lakers this year, and I think we see that borne out on the floor on Sunday night. I’m laying the points with the Clips in this one.

Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS -3.5