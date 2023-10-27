Clippers vs. Jazz NBA Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

The Los Angeles Clippers head to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz on Friday night at 9:30 PM ET. Can the Clippers cover the 3.5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Clippers vs. Jazz betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Los Angeles Clippers went 44-38 in the regular season last year. They went 43-44 ATS last season.

The Utah Jazz went 37-45 in the regular season last year. They went 47-33-2 ATS last season.

Clippers vs. Jazz Matchup & Betting Odds

549 Los Angeles Clippers (-3.5) at 550 Utah Jazz (+3.5); O/U 229.5

9:30 PM ET, Friday, October 27, 2023

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Clippers vs. Jazz Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers -3.5 in this contest. Note that these numbers are subject to change, so be sure to check the link to receive the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers starting small forward Terance Mann will miss Friday’s game against the Jazz with an ankle injury. Mann averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest in 81 games for Los Angeles last season.

Clippers forward Paul George led the team in scoring during their 123-110 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. In that contest, George poured in 27 points while shooting 11 of 17 from the floor and 4 of 7 from three-point range. George also recorded 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals while posting a plus-minus of +23 in his team’s victory.

Utah Jazz Daily Fantasy Spin

Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson did all he could in his club’s 130-114 loss to the Kings on Wednesday. In that contest, Clarkson had 24 points on 8 of 16 shooting from the field. He also added 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 made three-pointers to round out his stat line.

Utah power forward Lauri Markkanen was one of only three Jazz players to score in double figures on Wednesday. Against Sacramento, Markkanen poured in 19 points and collected 10 rebounds while shooting 40% from the floor and 33.3% from long range.

Clippers vs. Jazz NBA Betting Trends

Utah is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

The over is 8-1-1 in Los Angeles’ last 10 games.

The over is 6-3-1 in the last 10 games between Los Angeles and Utah.

Utah is 12-5 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Clippers vs. Jazz NBA Prediction

The Utah Jazz seem to play the Los Angeles Clippers well. In these teams’ four matchups last season, Utah won 3 out of 4 games straight up and went 3-1 ATS against Los Angeles. The youth of the Jazz and the altitude of Salt Lake City tend to favor the home team in this matchup. The Clippers started four players who were age 32 or older during their game against the Trail Blazers, while the Jazz started four players who were age 26 or younger in their game against the Kings.

Since the beginning of the 2022 season, the Jazz are 47-34-2 ATS, which is a 58% cover rate. That’s the second-best mark in the NBA during that span with Philadelphia being the only team better than Utah. In a contrarian play, I like the Jazz to win this game outright or come very close to doing so on Friday.

Clippers vs. Jazz NBA Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +3.5