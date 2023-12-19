Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Boston Celtics head to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. Can the Warriors cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Warriors betting prediction.

The Boston Celtics are 20-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-11-2 ATS this season.

The Golden State Warriors are 12-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-15 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Warriors Matchup & Betting Odds

527 Boston Celtics (-5.5) at 528 Golden State Warriors (+5.5); o/u 231.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: TNT

Celtics vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is questionable to play in Tuesday night’s road clash with the Warriors. He’s dealing with left calf tightness. Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in 19 starts for Boston this year.

Boston center Luke Kornet won’t play on Tuesday as he has left adductor tightness. Kornet is averaging 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per contest for the Celtics in 2023. If Porzingis is unable to play, veteran center Al Horford and second-year player Neemias Queta could see an increase in minutes on Tuesday.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors point guard Chris Paul is questionable to play on Tuesday as he works his way back from an illness. Paul is posting a complete stat line this year of 8.5 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

Golden State power forward Draymond Green is suspended indefinitely due to his role in an on-court incident earlier this month. Green will be out until at least the early part of January, and possibly longer than that. Draymond Green is averaging 9.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game in 15 starts for the Warriors in 2023.

Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Boston.

Golden State is 6-5 ATS after a win this season.

The Warriors are 6-1 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season.

Boston is 22-29-2 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of last season.

Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

This is a great spot for Golden State. The Warriors are an NBA-best 65-44-3 ATS at home since the start of the 2021 season. That’s a cover rate of 59.6%. Most of the key players from those teams are still around, with the exception of Draymond Green, who is suspended for this game. What’s more, Golden State is 9-1 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2021 season. That’s the second-best mark in the league over that stretch.

A lot has been made about how good Boston has been this year, and deservedly so. But the Celtics are much better at home than they are on the road. Boston is 14-0 straight up and 10-4 ATS at home this season. They are only 6-5 straight up and an NBA-worst 2-7-2 ATS away from TD Garden this season. It’s not often you get points with the Warriors at home, so I’m backing Golden State at the Chase Center in this 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Tuesday night.

Celtics vs. Warriors Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +5.5