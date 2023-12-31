Celtics vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Boston Celtics head to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Sunday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Spurs cover the 13.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Spurs betting prediction.

The Boston Celtics are 25-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-14-2 ATS this season.

The San Antonio Spurs are 5-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-19 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Spurs Matchup & Betting Odds

585 Boston Celtics (-13.5) at 586 San Antonio (+13.5); o/u 238.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Celtics vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday is questionable to play in Sunday night’s game due to a right elbow sprain. Holiday is averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game in 29 starts for Boston this season. If Holiday is unable to play, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Delano Banton could see some more floor time on Sunday night.

Boston forwards Kristaps Porzingis (calf) and Jayson Tatum (ankle) are both probable to play against San Antonio this weekend. Tatum is averaging a team-high 27.0 points per game while Porzingis is pouring in 20.3 points per contest this season.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

Spurs power forward Zach Collins will sit out Sunday’s game against the Celtics. He’s nursing a sprained right ankle. Collins is averaging 12.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 23 starts for San Antonio this season.

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama won’t carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday’s home clash with the Celtics. He’s been working through a right ankle injury but should be all set to play on Sunday. Wembanyama leads San Antonio in scoring with 18.8 points per game and tops the club in rebounding with 10.4 boards per game thus far in 2023.

Celtics vs. Spurs NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against San Antonio.

Boston is 4-8-2 ATS as a road favorite this season. That’s the third-worst mark in the league.

The Celtics are 11-12-1 ATS after a win this season.

The Celtics are 6-7-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Celtics vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

Boston looked great on Christmas Day as they toppled the Lakers 126-115 in L.A. on Monday. But the Celtics have looked a bit shaky in the two games since that contest. Boston needed overtime to beat a 3-29 Detroit club at home and then only beat a mediocre Toronto team by 2 points at home in their next game after that. Boston has been unimpressive on the road as they are 5-8-2 ATS as the away team this season. There’s also the fact that the Celtics will take on the Thunder on January 2nd, making this a potential look-ahead spot for Boston on Sunday.

The Spurs covered the last time they were double-digit underdogs: a 132-119 road loss to Milwaukee. The Spurs were 16.5-point underdogs in that showdown. That ATS win came without Victory Wembanyama, but the Spurs will have him available for this game. I think the oddsmakers pumped this line up a bit too high, so I’m backing the Spurs and the hefty number of points at home on Sunday night.

Celtics vs. Spurs Prediction: SAN ANTONIO SPURS +13.5