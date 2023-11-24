Celtics vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Boston Celtics head to Orlando to face the Magic on Friday afternoon at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Magic cover the 5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Celtics vs. Magic betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Boston Celtics are 12-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-7-2 ATS this season.

The Orlando Magic are 10-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-3 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Magic Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Boston Celtics (-5) at 556 Orlando Magic (+5); o/u 223.5

2:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 24, 2023

Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: NBA TV

Celtics vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Boston shooting guard Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable to play in Friday’s game against Orlando with a right adductor sprain. Brown is second on the team in scoring this season with 21.6 points per game.

Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday is probable to play on Friday as he heals from a right ankle sprain. Holiday is one of Boston’s better perimeter defenders and is averaging 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in 15 starts for the C’s this season.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. will sit out Friday afternoon’s game with a fractured third metacarpal on his right hand. Carter is averaging 9.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in 5 starts for Orlando this year.

Orlando point guard Markelle Fultz will also miss Friday’s game as he deals with a case of left knee tendinitis. Fultz is averaging 11.4 points and 4.0 assists per game in 5 starts for the Magic in 2023.

Celtics vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Orlando is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

Orlando is 5-1 ATS as the home team this season.

Boston is 2-5-2 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Orlando is 7-2 ATS after a win this season. That’s the second-best mark in the league.

Celtics vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Orlando has been on a roll for the past two weeks. The Magic are 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games dating back to a November 11th win over the Bucks. Orlando has been doing it with defense. The Magic rank second in the NBA in defensive efficiency and fifth in the league in opponent points per game. They also possess the fifth-best average scoring margin at home in the league at +12.2 points per game.

Boston has been hot too, but the Celtics have been much better at home than on the road. At home, the Celtics have a league-best average scoring margin of +19.2 points per game. On the road, Boston only has an average scoring margin of +4.1 points per game. The Celtics also get this game in an odd part of their schedule. Boston played five straight road games, then beat the Bucks at home on Wednesday night. The Celtics then have to fly to Orlando for Friday’s game before coming back to Beantown for seven straight home games. In a battle of two hot teams, I’m taking the Magic and the points at home on Friday afternoon.

Celtics vs. Magic Betting Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +5