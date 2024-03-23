Celtics vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Boston Celtics head to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Bulls cover the 8-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Bulls betting prediction.

The Boston Celtics are 56-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 37-30-3 ATS this season.

The Chicago Bulls are 34-36 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 35-34-1 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Bulls Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Boston Celtics (-8) at 568 Chicago Bulls (+8); o/u 221.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: NBA TV

Celtics vs. Bulls Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday (shoulder), small forward Jayson Tatum (ankle), and center Al Horford (toe) all sat out Friday night’s road game against the Pistons. All three players are questionable to play on the road in Chicago on Saturday night. The biggest loss of the three would be Jayson Tatum, as he is the team’s best player and is putting up 27.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this season. Holiday is also a key player for Boston as he’s posting 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game across 61 starts this year.

Chicago Bulls Daily Fantasy Spin

The Bulls will be without the services of shooting guard Zach LaVine (ankle), power forward Patrick Williams (foot), and point guard Lonzo Ball (knee) for the rest of this season. All three players will be looking to return to the court once the season tips off next year.

Chicago guards Alex Caruso (ankle) and Coby White (hip) are both probable to play in Saturday night’s home date with Boston. White is having a breakout season in LaVine’s absence, as the North Carolina alum is averaging 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game over 66 starts this season.

Celtics vs. Bulls NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Boston is 22-19-3 ATS in conference games this season.

Chicago is 16-18-1 ATS as the home team this season.

Chicago is 19-22-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Celtics vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

The Celtics and Bulls have played each other twice already this season. Boston won both matchups in blowout fashion. The Celtics beat the Bulls in Boston on November 28th by a score of 124-97 and then toppled the Bulls in Chicago on February 22nd by a score of 129-112. Boston leads the league in average scoring margin on the road at +8.1 points per game. Furthermore, the Celtics are 16-14-3 ATS as road favorites this season.

It’s worth noting that Boston will be playing in Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back, but Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford all sat out Friday night’s 129-102 road blowout win over Detroit. Only three Celtics logged more than 30 minutes in Friday night’s game, so Boston should be good to go against an inferior Chicago team on Saturday night. For all of the above reasons, I’ll be laying the points with the Celtics in this one.

Celtics vs. Bulls Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -8