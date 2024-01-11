Celtics vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Boston Celtics head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Thursday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Celtics cover the 5.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Bucks betting prediction.

The Boston Celtics are 29-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-17-2 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 25-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-21-1 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

571 Boston Celtics (+5.5) at 572 Milwaukee Bucks (-5.5); o/u 240.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 11, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TNT

Celtics vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis sat out the club’s game on Wednesday night with a right knee contusion. He’s officially listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against Milwaukee with that same ailment. Porzingis is averaging 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game for Boston this year.

If Porizingis isn’t able to play, Boston will likely insert veteran center Al Horford into the starting lineup. Horford is putting up 7.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his age-37 season. Neemias Queta, Sam Hauser, and Luke Kornet could also see additional minutes if Porizingis is held out on Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks small forward Jae Crowder will remain out of the lineup against the Celtics on Thursday night. Crowder is recovering from a left adductor and abdominal tear and should be back in action in the next week or so. He has said that he’s pain-free and has already participated in 5-on-5 practices, so his return may be imminent.

Milwaukee point guard Cameron Payne is probable to play on Thursday after he sat out the club’s last game while in concussion protocol. Payne is averaging 6.1 points and 2.4 assists per game in 15.5 minutes per contest for the Bucks in 2023.

Celtics vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Boston is 7-10-2 ATS as the road team this season.

The over is 7-3 in Boston’s last 10 games.

The over is 23-14 in Milwaukee’s games this season.

The Celtics are 13-14-1 ATS after a win this season.

The Bucks are 48-43-6 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season.

Celtics vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

This game has all the makings of a schedule loss for Boston. The Celtics defeated the Timberwolves in overtime last night at home, 127-120. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday all played 40 minutes or more in that contest. It’s a tough ask for the Celtics to fly to Milwaukee and play a Bucks team in desperate need of a victory less than 24 hours after the completion of their last contest.

These two teams played each other in Boston earlier this season on November 22nd. In that game, the Celtics triumphed 119-116. But Milwaukee only shot 44.6% from the field in that contest, which is far below their season average of 49.8%. Conversely, the Celtics shot 52.4% from the field in that matchup, which is far above their season average of 48.1%. I think the shooting from the first game normalizes: the Bucks will shoot better from the field and the Celtics will shoot worse. It helps that Milwaukee is playing on two days of rest while Boston is playing on the second night of a back-to-back. I’m laying the points with the Bucks at home on Thursday night.

Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -5.5