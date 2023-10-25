Cavs vs. Nets NBA Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Cavs cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Cavs vs. Nets betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 51-31 in the regular season last year. They went 43-40-4 ATS last season.

The Brooklyn Nets went 45-37 in the regular season last year. They went 42-42-2 ATS last season.

Cavs vs. Nets Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Cleveland Cavaliers (-1.5) at 514 Brooklyn Nets (+1.5); O/U 221

7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NC

Cavs vs. Nets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs -1.5 in this contest. Note that these numbers are subject to change, so be sure to check the link to receive the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cleveland point guard Darius Garland is questionable for Wednesday’s game with a hamstring injury. Garland was the Cavs’ second-leading scorer last season with 21.6 points per game.

If Garland is unable to go, Cavs’ shooting guard Caris LeVert should see some more playing time. LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.7 made three-pointers per game in 30.2 minutes per contest last season.

Cavs center Jarrett Allen will miss Wednesday’s game with an ankle ailment. Allen averaged 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in 68 starts for Cleveland last season.

Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nets small forward Mikal Bridges broke out once he was traded to Brooklyn from Phoenix last season. In 27 games with the Nets, Bridges averaged 26.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn small forward Cameron Johnson also thrived once he was traded from the Suns to the Nets last year. In 25 games with Brooklyn, Johnson poured in 16.6 points per game and snagged 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8% from the floor.

Cavs vs. Nets NBA Betting Trends

The over is 7-3 in the last 10 games between Cleveland and Brooklyn.

Brooklyn is 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Cleveland was 36-27-4 as a favorite last season.

Cleveland was 12-10-3 ATS as a road favorite last year.

Cavs vs. Nets NBA Prediction

Cleveland was #1 in the NBA in defensive efficiency last season, and they added a solid wing defender in shooting guard Max Strus this offseason. While it’s worth noting that Cavs starting center Jarrett Allen will be out Wednesday and Cleveland starting point guard Darius Garland is questionable, I think the Cavs have enough depth to make up for it.

Brooklyn’s roster is oddly constructed. They have a solid frontcourt in forwards Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson and center Nic Claxton. But their starting backcourt features Ben Simmons who might be on his way out of the league and shoot-first combo guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who seems more interested in putting up numbers than winning games. Despite the absence of Allen and the uncertain status of Garland, I like the Cavs to cover the number on the road on Wednesday.

Cavs vs. Nets NBA Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS -1.5