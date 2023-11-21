Cavs vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Philadelphia to the face the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30p.m. ET on Tuesday night. The 76ers are listed as 7.5-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 220.5 points, what is the smart play from Philly? Keep reading for our Cavs vs. 76ers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

519 Cleveland Cavaliers (+7.5) at 520 Philadelphia 76ers (-7.5); o/u 220.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Cavs vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers DFS SPIN

Darius Garland led the way with 26 points in the Cavaliers 121-109 victory against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening. Garland has had two strong games in a row scoring 28 and 26 in his past two games. His backcourt mate Donovan Mitchell remains out for Tuesday’s contest with a hamstring strain.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS SPIN

Joel Embiid recorded 32 points on 11/24 from the field in the 76ers 121-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. Embiid is averaging MVP numbers with nearly 32 ppg, 11 rebounds and 6 assists through 13 games. Philly will look to extend their winning streak to 3-games as they face Cleveland Tuesday.

Cavs vs. 76ers Betting Trends

Cavs 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The 76ers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games versus Cleveland.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Sixers.

Cavs vs. 76ers Prediction:

Both teams are currently playing well, Cleveland winners of three straight, while Philadelphia has won back-back games.

Give me Cleveland here. I know they are shorthanded, but unexpected guys such as Craig Porter and Evan Mobley have stepped up in the absence of some key players. Darius Garland is also playing his best basketball of the season over the last two games, and I fully expect that to continue with no Mitchell. Jarrett Allen does enough to slow down the surging Embiid and the Cavs stay within the number. Cleveland is the play.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Cleveland +7.5

