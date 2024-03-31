Cavaliers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Denver to face the Nuggets on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Nuggets cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Cavaliers vs. Nuggets betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 45-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 35-37-2 ATS this season.

The Denver Nuggets are 50-23 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 33-39-2 ATS this season.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Cleveland Cavaliers (+5.5) at 532 Denver Nuggets (-5.5); o/u 213.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 31, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: NBA TV

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers power forward Dean Wade will sit out Sunday’s matinee showdown with the Nuggets due to right knee soreness. He’s averaging 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 54 appearances this season.

Cleveland small forward Isaac Okoro is questionable for Sunday’s contest with right-toe soreness. Okoro is putting up 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game this season.

Cavs guard Craig Porter (illness) is listed as doubtful, and shooting guard Caris LeVert (wrist) is listed as probable to play in their club’s road clash against the Nuggets this weekend. LeVert is logging 13.6 points and 5.3 assists per game on the campaign.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji will sit out Sunday’s game against the Cavaliers with a thigh injury. Nnaji is averaging 3.2 points per contest in 9.8 minutes per game this year.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s contest with right knee inflammation. It’s worth noting that Murray has missed the club’s last 4 games with that ailment.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hip/wrist) is probable to play against the Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon. The Serbian big man is turning in another MVP-worthy campaign to the tune of 26.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Jokic is shooting 57.9% from the floor this year.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Cleveland is 19-25 ATS after a win this season.

Denver is 21-20-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Denver is 14-13-1 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Cleveland has been scuffling of late. The Cavaliers are 4-6 straight up and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games. Going back further, Cleveland is just 7-10 straight up in their last 17 games. While some of that could be chalked up to injuries, some of it is just pure offensive ineptitude.

The Nuggets may not have Jamal Murray available for this contest, as he’s questionable with a knee injury that has kept him out of action the past four games. Denver is 11-9 straight up without Jamal Murray this season, but six of those nine losses came on the road. The Nuggets are 5-3 straight up without their star point guard at Ball Arena this season. Denver needs this game if they’re going to compete for the #1 seed in the Western Conference. I like Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. to get it done against the Cavs on Sunday. I’m laying the points with Denver in this one.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -5.5