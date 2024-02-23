Cavaliers vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Philly to face the 76ers on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the 76ers cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. 76ers betting prediction.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 36-18 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 28-24-2 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 32-23 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 31-24 ATS this season.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

527 Cleveland Cavaliers (-3.5) at 528 Philadelphia 76ers (+3.5); o/u 228.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 23, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell missed the team’s game Thursday night with an illness. His status is uncertain for Friday’s road game against the 76ers. Mitchell is one of Cleveland’s best players and is averaging 28.4 points and 6.3 assists per game across 44 starts for the Cavs this season.

In Mitchell’s stead, the Cavaliers started small forward Isaac Okoro against the Magic on Thursday night. The fourth-year man out of Auburn produced 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field in his team’s 116-109 home loss.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid will remain out of the lineup with a knee injury against Cleveland on Friday night. The NBA’s leading per-game scorer (35.3 points per game) is now targeting early April for a possible return date. The 76ers have been starting reserve center Paul Reed in Embiid’s absence and should continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Sixers shooting guard De’Anthony Melton has been dealing with a back injury, but he’ll play on Friday night, according to Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse. Melton is having a decent season as he’s putting up 11.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game across 33 starts for the 76ers this year.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 9-6-2 ATS after a loss this season.

Cleveland is 14-10-1 ATS as the road team this season.

Philadelphia is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Philadelphia is 1-4 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

The injury report will be crucial to this game. Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell apparently was present at his team’s shootaround before their game on Thursday, but he was ultimately ruled out against the Magic. He’s not currently listed on any injury report, but his status should be monitored all the way up to game time just to be safe.

Philadelphia is an entirely different team with their otherworldly center, Joel Embiid. The 76ers are 6-15 straight up without Embiid this season, and they’re averaging just 112.3 points per game without the big man from Cameroon. For context, Philly is averaging 117.9 points per game over the entire season. Making matters worse for Philadelphia is the game’s quick turnaround and the fact that they’re facing a superior opponent on Friday. The 76ers are 7-9 ATS as an underdog and 4-6 ATS when playing on no rest this season. Those factors along with the absence of Joel Embiid have me leaning heavily toward the Cavaliers. I’m laying the points with Cleveland on the road in this contest.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS -3.5