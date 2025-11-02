Bulls vs. Knicks Pick & Preview: Can Chicago go to 6-0 ATS?

Last Updated on November 2, 2025 1:47 am by Alex Becker

NEW YORK — The unbeaten Bulls visit MSG after beating the Knicks in Chicago on Friday. Meanwhile, New York will attempt to steady the ship and get back to .500 — our Bulls vs Knicks prediction weighs whether Chicago’s on-ball pressure defense holds up for four quarters.

The Chicago Bulls are 5-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-0 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks are 2-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-3 ATS this season.

Bulls vs Knicks Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Bulls +215 / Knicks -260

Bulls +215 / Knicks -260 Spread: Bulls +6.5 (-105) / Knicks -6.5 (-115)

Bulls +6.5 (-105) / Knicks -6.5 (-115) Total: 235.5 Over (-110) / Under (-110)

235.5 Over (-110) / Under (-110) Start Time: 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET

6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Chicago has prioritized early-offense threes and up-tempo pace of play; New York’s preference for half-court play has produced inconsistent scoring stretches through the NBA season’s first week and a half.

Chicago has prioritized early-offense threes and up-tempo pace of play; New York’s preference for half-court play has produced inconsistent scoring stretches through the NBA season’s first week and a half. On-Ball Creation: Chicago’ ball handlers have protected the ball (3rd in assist-to-turnover ratio) and have aggressively attacked closeouts; New York’s creators are elite in isolation situations but have shown a tendency to turn the ball over (13.8 turnovers per game) when opposing defenses crank up the heat.

Chicago’ ball handlers have protected the ball (3rd in assist-to-turnover ratio) and have aggressively attacked closeouts; New York’s creators are elite in isolation situations but have shown a tendency to turn the ball over (13.8 turnovers per game) when opposing defenses crank up the heat. Interior & Glass: Bulls are 4th in defensive rebound per game this season and 29th in rim protection; Knicks are 22nd in rim protection but rank 14th in defensive rebounds per contest this year.

Bulls are 4th in defensive rebound per game this season and 29th in rim protection; Knicks are 22nd in rim protection but rank 14th in defensive rebounds per contest this year. Injury/Status: For Bulls: Coby White and Zach Collins are out. Ayo Dosunmu is questionable, Julian Phillips is probable. For Knicks: Mitchell Robinson is questionable, everyone else should be good to go.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Chicago is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against New York.

Chicago is 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

New York is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

New York is 39-43 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season.

75% of the public bets are on Chicago +6.5 at the time of this writing.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Chicago’s 5–0 start puts early pressure on their Eastern Conference rivals; New York (2–3) looks to avoid a losing streak, avenge Friday’s loss, and split this quick two-game set.

Totals note: If New York drags this into the half-court and limits transition triples, 235.5 becomes tough to reach; if Chicago’s pace wins out, scoring volatility and three-point shooting variance could both push the total over.

Bulls vs Knicks Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Chicago Bulls +6.5 (-105). Our Bulls vs Knicks prediction banks on Chicago’s current stretch of good play, their top-5 offensive efficiency, and their 7-3 ATS record in their last 10 games against New York.

