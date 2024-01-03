Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Bulls vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy Updated:No Comments
    Bulls vs. Knicks

    The Chicago Bulls head to New York to face the Knicks on Wednesday night at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. Can the Knicks cover the 9-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Bulls vs. Knicks betting prediction.

    The Chicago Bulls are 15-20 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-17-1 ATS this season.

    The New York Knicks are 18-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-15-2 ATS this season.

    Bulls vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

    533 Chicago Bulls (+9) at 534 New York Knicks (-9); o/u 220.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 3, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: ABC

    Bulls vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Chicago Bulls Daily Fantasy Spin

    Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (groin) shooting guard Zach LaVine (foot) and small forward Torrey Craig (heel) will all miss Wednesday night’s road tilt with the Knicks. Of the three, LaVine is probably closest to coming back as he’s reportedly ramped up his practice activity with Chicago’s G-League affiliate. LaVine is averaging 21.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Bulls this year. 

    Bulls power forward Patrick Williams and point guard Coby White both left the team’s game on Tuesday with ankle injuries. Their status for Wednesday’s contest is uncertain. White is in the midst of a breakout year as he’s putting up 17.7 points and 4.8 assists per game in 34 starts for Chicago this season. 

    New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Newly acquired Knicks point guard Malachi Flynn will sit out Wednesday’s home date with the Bulls. He’s nursing a right ankle sprain. Flynn is averaging 5.1 points per game in 15.3 minutes per contest this season. 

    New York center Mitchell Robinson will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left ankle. Robinson will end the season with a stat line of 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game across 21 starts for the Knicks in 2023.

    Chicago is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against New York.

    Chicago is 7-8 ATS as the road team this season.

    New York is 10-6-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

    New York is 7-5-1 ATS as the home team this season.

    Bulls vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

    The Bulls are playing the Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back in this contest. Chicago will be missing two normal starters (Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic) and could be missing two additional starters (Coby White and Patrick Williams) depending on their injury designation on Wednesday. The Bulls got beat soundly by the 76ers on Tuesday night 110-97 and might be in for a rough night again in Madison Square Garden.

    The Knicks won their first game with new small forward OG Anunoby on the squad on New Year’s Day. They defeated the Timberwolves at home on Monday 112-106. Anunoby was integral to the victory as he racked up 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals in 35 minutes of action. I think New York is able to keep the momentum rolling and beat a shorthanded Bulls team by double digits at home on Wednesday night.

    Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -9  

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com