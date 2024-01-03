Bulls vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Chicago Bulls head to New York to face the Knicks on Wednesday night at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. Can the Knicks cover the 9-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Bulls vs. Knicks betting prediction.

The Chicago Bulls are 15-20 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-17-1 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks are 18-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-15-2 ATS this season.

Bulls vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Chicago Bulls (+9) at 534 New York Knicks (-9); o/u 220.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ABC

Bulls vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Bulls Daily Fantasy Spin

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (groin) shooting guard Zach LaVine (foot) and small forward Torrey Craig (heel) will all miss Wednesday night’s road tilt with the Knicks. Of the three, LaVine is probably closest to coming back as he’s reportedly ramped up his practice activity with Chicago’s G-League affiliate. LaVine is averaging 21.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Bulls this year.

Bulls power forward Patrick Williams and point guard Coby White both left the team’s game on Tuesday with ankle injuries. Their status for Wednesday’s contest is uncertain. White is in the midst of a breakout year as he’s putting up 17.7 points and 4.8 assists per game in 34 starts for Chicago this season.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Newly acquired Knicks point guard Malachi Flynn will sit out Wednesday’s home date with the Bulls. He’s nursing a right ankle sprain. Flynn is averaging 5.1 points per game in 15.3 minutes per contest this season.

New York center Mitchell Robinson will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left ankle. Robinson will end the season with a stat line of 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game across 21 starts for the Knicks in 2023.

Bulls vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Chicago is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against New York.

Chicago is 7-8 ATS as the road team this season.

New York is 10-6-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

New York is 7-5-1 ATS as the home team this season.

Bulls vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

The Bulls are playing the Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back in this contest. Chicago will be missing two normal starters (Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic) and could be missing two additional starters (Coby White and Patrick Williams) depending on their injury designation on Wednesday. The Bulls got beat soundly by the 76ers on Tuesday night 110-97 and might be in for a rough night again in Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks won their first game with new small forward OG Anunoby on the squad on New Year’s Day. They defeated the Timberwolves at home on Monday 112-106. Anunoby was integral to the victory as he racked up 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals in 35 minutes of action. I think New York is able to keep the momentum rolling and beat a shorthanded Bulls team by double digits at home on Wednesday night.

Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -9