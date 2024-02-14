Bulls vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Chicago Bulls head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Cavaliers cover the 9-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Bulls vs. Cavaliers betting prediction.

The Chicago Bulls are 26-28 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 28-25-1 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 35-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 28-22-2 ATS this season.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

523 Chicago Bulls (+9) at 524 Cleveland Cavaliers (-9); o/u 223.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Bulls Daily Fantasy Spin

Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine and power forward Patrick Williams will both miss Wednesday’s game due to foot injuries. LaVine had season-ending surgery last week and Williams is targeting the end of February for a potential return. The pair combined to average 29.5 points per game this season.

Chicago shooting guard Alex Caruso missed the team’s last game with a left toe contusion, and he’s questionable for Wednesday’s contest with that same ailment. Caruso is one of the Bulls’ better perimeter defenders and is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game this season.

Bulls forwards Torrey Craig (toe) and Dalen Terry (knee) are both probable to play against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Craig is the more impactful player of the two as he’s posting 6.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game across 21 minutes per contest this year.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers power forward Dean Wade is questionable to play at home against the Bulls on Wednesday. He’s battling an illness. Wade is averaging 5.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game across 44 games of action and 30 starts this season.

If Wade is unable to play, that could lead to more minutes for reserve forwards Georges Niang and Isaac Okoro on Wednesday. Niang is averaging 8.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while Okoro is logging 8.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game on the campaign.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Chicago is 0-5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Cleveland.

Chicago is 14-18 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Cleveland is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Cleveland is 14-10-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

The Cavaliers have quietly rounded into form over the past two months. Since January 3rd, Cleveland is 17-2 straight up. The Cavs are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games and 6-4 ATS in that span. Furthermore, Cleveland is 11-8-1 ATS as a home favorite and 18-12-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

The Cavaliers did lose to the Sixers (who didn’t have Joel Embiid) on Monday, but Cleveland is 9-5-2 ATS after a loss this season, which is the third-best mark in the league. The Bulls will be shorthanded in this contest, and it will be their fourth and final game of a four-game road trip. I don’t think Chicago will have the firepower to keep up with Cleveland on Wednesday, so I’ll be laying the points with the Cavs at home.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS -9