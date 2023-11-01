    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Bucks vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Bucks vs. Raptors

    The Milwaukee Bucks head to Toronto to face the Raptors on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Raptors cover the 5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Bucks vs. Raptors betting prediction to get today’s winner.

    The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-2 ATS this season.

    The Toronto Raptors are 1-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-2 ATS this season.

    Bucks vs. Raptors Matchup & Betting Odds

    531 Milwaukee Bucks (-5) at 532 Toronto Raptors (+5); o/u 224.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 1, 2023

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

    Bucks vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Milwaukee forward MarJon Beauchamp missed the Bucks’ last game with an illness, but he’s probable for Wednesday’s road tilt with Toronto. Beauchamp is averaging 6.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in 2 contests for the Bucks this season.

    Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was terrific in his team’s 122-114 win over the Heat on Monday. In that game, Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and dished out 2 assists while posting an impressive plus-minus of +18. The two-time NBA MVP appears to be rounding into form. 

    Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

    Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa missed his team’s last game with a groin injury, and he’s doubtful for Wednesday’s clash with the Bucks. Achiuwa is averaging 7.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in 21.7 minutes per contest for Toronto this season.

    Toronto lost their last game 99-91 at home to Portland on Monday. Despite the loss, they got a great game from third-year small forward Scottie Barnes. Barnes scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the loss on Monday. He also recorded 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block while posting a plus-minus of +1. Barnes leads Toronto in scoring with 20.8 points per game this season. 

    The over is 9-1 in Milwaukee’s last 10 games.

    Milwaukee is 16-9-3 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of the 2022 season. That’s the 5th-best mark in the league during that span.

    Toronto is 15-22-1 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of the 2019 season. That’s the 5th-worst mark in the league during that span.

    The over is 48-39 in Toronto’s games since the beginning of last season.

    Bucks vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

    The Bucks are 2-1 straight up this season, and they’ve scored at least 110 points in each of their three games in 2023. The lethal scoring combination of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and newly acquired point guard Damian Lillard appears to be falling into place. The Bucks rank in the top 11 in both points scored per game and offensive efficiency.

    Toronto’s offense doesn’t have Fred Van Vleet anymore, and his absence has been glaring. The Raptors rank last in the NBA in points scored per game and last in the NBA in offensive efficiency. Toronto ranks 27th in effective field goal percentage and 28th in true shooting percentage. I know four games is a small sample, but the early offensive returns have been bad for Toronto. I can’t take the Raptors against a team with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, so I’ll lay the points with the Bucks on the road on Wednesday. 

    Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -5

